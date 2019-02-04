The Foo Fighters, the band that was set to christen The Fillmore New Orleans' grand opening Feb. 15 and 16, canceled the shows this morning due to a band member's injury, according to their publicist. No further details were provided.

The rescheduled shows now will be held May 15 and 16. Tickets for the February dates will be honored at those shows, or can be refunded at the point of purchase.

No replacement has been named.

The Fillmore, a 2,200-person capacity live music venue at Harrahs New Orleans, is set to have its soft opening later this week. Upcoming shows there include Duran Duran, Gucci Mane, Garbage, Willie Nelson and Dropkick Murphys.