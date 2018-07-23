Sean Gerowin is leading a meeting of the Backyard Shed Films team two days before the 48 Hour Film Project competition begins. Amid tables of desktop computers, sound editing and lighting equipment, he’s jotting down a list of props the team can use to make a seven-minute film in 48 hours. Team members have volunteered a stripper pole, tandem bicycles and musical instruments including a piano, flute and ukulele. Two people have access to boats.
Gerowin, who will be leading one of the team’s two camera crews, also has an announcement.
“I’m going to be shooting on an iPhone,” he says.
“Is it at least an iPhone X?” asks actress Rebecca Hollingsworth.
“I’m going to have a panic attack,” says the lighting director Michelle Kowalski.
The entire film must be written, shot and edited in two days, and though most participants are film industry veterans, they all know technical problems or other mishaps can sink a project.
More than 50 teams registered to make a film between 7 p.m. Friday, July 20 and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22. At the Friday kickoff, teams drew a film genre at random and learned the common prop, character name and line of dialog that must appear in all teams’ films (to ensure films are not made in advance). Completed films screen in four different showcases Friday and Saturday, July 27-28, at the National World War II Museum’s Solomon Victory Theatre.
Film genres include comedy, romance, horror, buddy movie, coming-of-age story, road movie and silent film. Armando Leduc, an actor who’s appeared in Green Lantern, When the Game Stands Tall and other movies and TV projects, says Western is one of the genres teams dread, because of difficulty in finding suitable locations. His Sketchy Characters team has produced several raunchy comedies, including Superho, about a hospitality industry worker-turned-superhero who fights crime and sexual harassment, and a film about women who travel through time to pick up men and encounter familiar dating cliches. Both films won audience favorite awards, and though he has fun with the competition, it’s also professionally useful to him.
“I meet new talent,” Leduc says. “It’s also a good way for people to see what it’s like working in the industry.”
For Martin Bats Bradford, working with GumboMonster is a way to keep busy with creative projects between film and TV roles (NCIS: New Orleans, Free State of Jones). He and team co-founder Michael Garrett re-edited their 2017 superhero comedy The Rise of Captain Extra, Xtra into longer versions posted on their YouTube channel (GumboMonster504).
There are awards for best film, script and performances, and the top film goes to the annual Filmapalooza to compete with winners from 48 Hour Film Projects from 120 cities around the globe. Filmapalooza winners are screened at the Cannes Film Festival.
Gerowin and Backyard Shed co-leader Jennifer Taylor have made several films for the annual festival. Their 2014 entry Random Time Traveler’s Syndrome won Best Film in New Orleans and was screened at Filmaplooza in Los Angeles. Last year’s winner, Remember, is a dramatic time travel movie. It was based on lead actress’ Lisa Mackel Smith’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease and died in April 2017.
“It was great because it got to tell her story,” Smith says.
At Filmapalooza in Paris, Smith was nominated for best actress, and the film won Best Makeup for Smith playing her mother at multiple ages. She and writer/co-star Hunter McGregor hope to share the film through Alzheimer’s organizations.
“At every screening, someone comes up and tells us how their life was affected by Alzheimer’s,” Smith says.