The New Orleans Bourbon Festival is March 20-23., with many events in the Warehouse District at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside and the Contemporary Arts Center.
Events include a Grand Tasting, bourbon pairing dinners and a bourbon and burlesque show featuring Trixie Minx. Keynote speakers include Jim Beam’s Fred Booker Noe III and Freddie Noe, Four Roses’ Brent Elliot, Wild Turkey’s Eddie Russell and Peggy Noe Stevens, a master taster and founder of Bourbon Women.
A full festival schedule has not been released but a few seminar topics are bourbon’s connection to New Orleans Connection and bourbon cocktails.
Some special bourbon bottlings will be available at a VIP tasting event, including Maker’s Mark Private Select, Elijah Craig Single Barrel, Old Forester Mix and Old Forester Sip and Woodford Reserve Double Oaked.
Tickets to the festival and the various events range from $59 to $490. The festival donates funds to Kids Can NOLA, a local nonprofit that works to benefit the welfare of children
