Bal Masque, the Carnival masquerade ball fundraiser for the Link Stryjewski Foundation, is Jan. 19 at The Sugar Mill (1021 Convention Center Blvd.).
Now in its fourth year, the event features food from a dozen local and visiting chefs, live music and entertainment.
Chef/restaurateurs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski's nonprofit foundation supports programs that provide job training and educational opportunities to New Orleans youth.
The masked Carnival-themed ball has food from chefs including Nina Compton of Compere Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, John Currence of City Grocery Restaurant Group in Oxford, Mississippi, Suzanne Goin of Lucques in Los Angeles, Paul Kahan of Big Star in Chicago, Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary in Charleston, South Carolina, Nancy Oakes and Dana Younkin of Boulevard in San Francisco, Richard Reddington of Redd in Yountville, California, Andrea Reusing of Lantern in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Frank Stitt of Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Alabama. Local chefs include Brennan’s Slade Rushing and Link Restaurant Group pastry head Maggie Scales. Cure’s Neal Bodenheimer makes drinks for the event.
The music lineup features RAM from Haiti, The Vermilionaires, Cha Wa, the Original Pinettes Brass Band and The Roots of Music band. Burlesque star Trixie Minx and the Merry Antoinettes Mardi Gras krewe will participate.
There is a separate ticketed dinner hosted by New York chef Andrew Carmellini, Link and Stryjewski at the Calcasieu event space. The dinner will also feature a live auction.
General admission ball tickets start at $300 per person and reserved tables of 10 are available. For tickets, and for more information, visit the event's website here.