The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club celebrates in Woldenberg Park and Rex arrives at Spanish Plaza to begin his reign over the city at annual Lundi Gras celebrations at the Mississippi riverfront.
Zulu presents King George V. Rainey at 5 p.m. and characters including Mr. Big Stuff, the Province Prince, the Witch Doctor and others throughout the event. Partners-N-Crime, Big 6 Brass Band, DJ Jubilee, Zulu Ensemble, The Top Cats and others perform, and there is entertainment on three stages from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The festival also includes stilt walkers, jugglers, face painting and food and drink vendors.
At Spanish Plaza, there is entertainment from noon to 6:30 p.m. Rex arrives by train at 6 p.m., when he will greet the Zulu King, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell will grant him rule on Fat Tuesday. There’s music by Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters, Cowboy Mouth and Darcy Malone and the Tangle. Admission is free.