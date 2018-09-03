The New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts the Downriver Festival, with music from Javier Olondo & AsheSon, the Treme-Lafitte Brass Band, Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots, Bluezy Pink Magnolias and the Arrowhead Brass Band. There’s also a second line led by the Kinfolk Brass Band.
There are lectures on subjects including the history of daiquiris, John James Audubon in Louisiana and the coast as well as a screening of the film No One Ever Went Hungry. There also are food and drink vendors, cooking demonstrations, walking tours and kids’ activities.
Free admission. 10:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., (504) 568-2564; www.downriverfest.org.