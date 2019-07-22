New Orleans’ 48 Hour Film Project is going paperless this year, which means certificates have been retired and winners will get trophies. The winning team also gets a $500 cash prize, video editing software and a spot in the Filmapalooza competition in March 2020 in the Netherlands. The international competition features films from more than 125 participating cities, and its winners will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.
New Orleans’ competition runs July 26-28, and there are 52 registered teams of filmmakers, including local film industry veterans, actors and volunteers. Teams must write, shoot, edit and deliver a four- to seven-minute film in 48 hours. Participants gather at Urban South Brewery Friday afternoon, where teams draw a film genre (such as romance, comedy or thriller) and learn the character name, a line of dialogue and prop that all films must include. Films must be submitted at the brewery Sunday evening.
All completed films are premiered to the public in one of two showcases, and a schedule of teams and screening nights is available on the 48 Hour Film Project’s webpage for the New Orleans competition. Screenings are at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at The National World War II Museum’s Solomon Victory Theater, 945 Magazine St., (504) 528-1944; www.48hourfilm.com/neworleans/48hfp. Film screening tickets $15.