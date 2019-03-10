In Louisiana, there's always a reason to party. In September, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and more on the calendar. Here's a rundown of events. Start making your plans now!
1 — Freedom Fest at the Lake (Lakefront Trail, Williams Boulevard at Lake Pontchartrain, Kenner; www.kennerfreedomfest.com) — The Labor Day celebration includes live music, food, a children's village and other activities. 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Free.
6-8 — AKS Bead & Jewelry Show (Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.aksshow.com/venue/pontchartrain-center) — Dozens of wholesalers exhibit and sell jewelry, beads and beading supplies, designer cabochons, gemstones, pearls and accessories. There also are classes. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5 weekend pass, free for children under 16.
13 — Westwego Farmers Market Friday Night Concert Series (484 Sala Ave., Westwego) — The concert series offers live music by the Da Rockits, food, crafts and more. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free.
20-21 — Mamou Cajun Music Festival (Mamou Recreational Center, Highway 31 and Main Street, Mamou; www.mamoucajunmusicfestival.com) — The two-day festival offers traditional Cajun music performances, dancing, food, contests and races including egg throwing, a foot race, sack races, a boudin-eating contest, a beer-drinking contest, a washboard tournament, arm wrestling and greased-pole climbing. There's also a pageant and workshops. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday. $7, free for children 11 and younger.
20-22 — National Fried Chicken Festival (Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.; www.friedchickenfestival.com) — About 35 restaurants will sell their versions of the featured dish, and there are two stages for live music, celebrity cooking demonstrations, eating and cooking contests and children's activities. Noon-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Free.
21 — NOLA on Tap (New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds, 1701 Wisner Blvd.; www.nolaontap.org) — Hundreds of national, local and home-brewed beers are available for tasting and there's food, live music, art, games, a homebrewers competition and awards. Noon-7 p.m. $5.
22-28 — New Orleans Fashion Week (Various locations; www.neworleansfashionweek.com) — The fashion festival includes runway shows, design competitions, information sessions about hair, fashion and beauty and more. Hours and admissions vary.
24-27 — Happy Birthday, Mr. Faulkner (Various locations in the French Quarter; www.faulknersociety.org) — A series of events, all taking place in historical venues, honors Nobel Laureate William Faulkner, including a book market, party, author discussions and more. Schedule TBA. Hours and admissions vary.
27 — Gallery Promenade (Various locations in Lake Charles; www.artscouncilswla.org) — Participating art spaces throughout the city showcase current and one-night-only exhibits as well as performances, live music and food. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Free.
27-29 — Gretna Heritage Festival (Downtown Gretna; www.gretnafest.com) — Spread over 25 blocks of downtown Gretna, the festival offers three days of live music, food and craft vendors, rides, educational exhibits and Italian, German, Latin and Gospel villages. The music lineup has not been announced. 2 p.m.-11:15 p.m. Friday, noon-12:30 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. $25 single day, $40 two-day pass, $60 weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger.
28 — Chevron NO/AIDS Walk & Festival for Life (Location TBA; www.noaidswalk.com) — The 2-mile walk raises awareness of the impact HIV/AIDS has on the community. There's live music, entertainment, activities and awards. 8 a.m.-noon. Admission TBA.
28 — Vive Feliz (New Orleans Jazz National Park, Dutch Alley; www.frenchmarket.org) — The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration includes live music, food, drinks and family-friendly activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.