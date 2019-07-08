Dylan LeBlanc
Wed. July 10 | Shreveport native and current Nashville singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc released his latest album, “Renegade,” June 7 on ATO Records. He channels his early influence, Neil Young, on its title track. Erin Rae and Kristin Diable open at 8:30 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
“Mamma Mia!”
Thu.-Sun. July 11-21 | Featuring the music of ABBA, the musical tells the story of a bride trying to learn the identity of her biological father on the eve of her wedding on a Greek island. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.
“She Loves Me”
Thu.-Sun. July 11-14 | Based on the same story as “You’ve Got Mail,” “She Loves Me” reveals the unwitting blossoming of a romance between a perfume shop owner and a store clerk who each secretly corresponds with an unknown “dear friend.” Tulane University’s Summer Lyric Theater presents the musical at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Dixon Hall.
6th Street Get Down
Sat. July 13 | Athens, Georgia’s psychedelic-tinged Southern rock band Futurebirds headlines a bill along with Jack Sledge and Leon III, and there are games and food trucks. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Miel Brewery.
“The Ballad, the Broad and the Bard”
Sun. July 14 & 21 | Leslie Castay reprises her cabaret show of songs inspired by Shakespeare. At 7:30 p.m. during the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane’s at Lupin Theater.
The Rolling Stones
Sun. July 14 | The Rolling Stones closed the first concert of its “No Filter” tour with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” After the postponement of its show at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, local fans finally get a shot at their own satisfaction. Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk and Soul Rebels open at 7:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.