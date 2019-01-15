The Rolling Stones will be playing Thursday during the second week of Jazz Fest, officials with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced at a press conference this morning during which they revealed the festival's 2019 lineup.

It will be the band's first appearance in New Orleans in 24 years. The Stones currently are on a worldwide "No Filter" tour.

Tickets will be $185 for the Stones, a separate admission charge from the rest of the Thursday acts. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 18, but Thursday, Jan. 17 will be "Local Rolling Stones Day," Davis said, with tickets going on sale at the Superdome box office with local ID. Sales start at 9 a.m. Thursday, two to a person.

Rumors of the Stones playing a special show at the 50th annual Jazz & Heritage Festival had circulated around town since last fall, and were juiced by a November Instagram video posted by lead singer Mick Jagger, during which he mentioned New Orleans on a list of upcoming tour cities. Jazz Fest had officials remained mum, saying only that the second Thursday would have special ticket pricing and structure.

Mavis Staples, Ziggy Marley and others will be playing that day, but all stages will stop around 5 p.m., according to Festival director Quint Davis, to allow the Stones to set up for a solo performance at the Fair Grounds.

"They're playing under a tent!" Davis said.

This will be the fifth New Orleans appearance by the Rolling Stones. The first was a Superdome concert in 1978, according to Gambit columnist Blake Pontchartrain — where tickets only were $13.50.

A 1981 Stones concert at the Superdome (with the Neville Brothers opening) continues to hold the record for Superdome concert attendance (87,500). The band returned to the Dome in 1989 and 1994.

Dates for the 2019 Jazz Fest are Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28 and May 2-5.