Remember when extramarital sexcapades could take down — or at least severely wound — a politician? In the age of Stormy Daniels, it almost seems quaintly Victorian.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Livingston certainly remembers; in his 12th term in office, he was Speaker of the House-elect and leading the charge to impeach President Bill Clinton over his extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. That plan went south when Hustler publisher Larry Flynt announced he would be releasing details on Livingston's own extramarital adventures, which led Livingston to resign abruptly and challenge Clinton to do the same.

Like Daniels, Livingston now has a book, The Windmill Chaser: Triumphs and Less in American Politics, which he'll be signing at Garden District Book Shop from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

Press materials for the book include praise from former Speaker Newt Gingrich and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. LaPolitics, one of the few outlets to review the book so far, says it's "chocked full of funny stories, no-holds barred opinions and candid recollections."

Livingston now works as a lobbyist in Washington D.C. In 2016, he came out strongly in support of Donald Trump's candidacy for president, a move that lost him the city of New Orleans as a client when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu severed the relationship over his embrace of Trump.