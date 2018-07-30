In the words of Danny Barker, “You can’t figure Louis.”
Following Louis Armstrong’s death on July 6, 1971, Barker told an interviewer that it was impossible to gauge Armstrong’s genius. That’s the subject of one of the seminars at the annual Satchmo Summerfest at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Aug. 3-5. Gwen Thompkins, host of NPR’s Music Inside Out, leads the discussion of Barker’s view and Armstrong’s talents as a musician, TV star, cultural ambassador and more at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The festival also includes music on two stages and a jazz Mass Sunday.
One person who’s spent much of his career trying to figure Armstrong is Ricky Riccardi, archivist at the Armstrong House Museum in Queens, New York. Riccardi just announced that the institution raised $24 million to open a facility across the street from Armstrong’s home in Corona, Queens. Archival materials will be moved there from their current home at Queens College. Riccardi, who is working on a book about the middle of Armstrong’s career (1927-1947), recently oversaw the digitization of the museum’s collections of Armstrong recordings, video, photos and more — filling hard drives with 17.2 terabytes of data. Riccardi has been posting on the museum’s social media pages newly acquired, previously unpublished photos of Armstrong with entertainers including Dizzy Gillespie and Jackie Gleason.
Riccardi has become a regular guest at Satchmo SummerFest. He’ll deliver three solo presentations and participate in three panel discussions this year. Armstrong’s song “What a Wonderful World” hit No. 1 on the British charts 50 years ago. Riccardi discusses the history of the song at 5 p.m. Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, he’ll screen clips of Armstrong hosting The Mike Douglas Show, in which Satchmo sang, interviewed guests, participated in cooking segments and more. Highlights from a week of Armstrong hosting the show in 1964 will be featured at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. He’ll screen highlights from a week in 1970 at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The music lineup features Ellis Marsalis, Soul Rebels, Preservation Brass, Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses, Tim Laughlin and others on Friday. Saturday includes Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet, TBC Brass Band, Charmaine Neville, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sounds, Yoshio Toyama and the Dixie Saints and others. Irma Thomas, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Wendell Brunious, Ashlin Parker and Trumpet Mafia, Robin Barnes & the Fiyabirds and others perform Sunday. There’s a jazz Mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Sunday, and at 11 a.m. a second line departs the church and proceeds to the jazz museum. There are kids’ activities inside the jazz museum.
Admission is $5. Children under age 13 get in free. Satchmo SummerFest is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.; www.nolajazzmuseum.org. For information, call (504) 522-5730; www.satchmosummerfest.org.