The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation has presented its Treme Creole Gumbo Festival and its Congo Square Rhythms Festival on separate fall weekends in Louis Armstrong Park. This year, it’s combining the two in a single free festival, with full programming for each. That means there are two music stages, a larger combined art market and more on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17.
The Treme Creole Gumbo Festival has had two pillars: gumbo and brass bands. The music lineup this year features Soul Rebels, Red Hot and Big Six brass bands on Saturday, and a day of continuous brass band music Sunday with Rebirth, Hot 8, Treme, Pinettes, Free Agents and the LPO’s brass band. Food vendors offer several varieties of gumbo, including a vegan version, and there are a few cooking demonstrations.
The Congo Square Rhythms Festival is based on the culture of the African Diaspora and presents a mix of African drum and dance performances and bands representing various local music traditions. The lineup ranges from Luther Grey’s Bamboula 2000, which celebrates the percussion traditions brought to New Orleans by enslaved Africans, to Mardi Gras Indian music by Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias. There also are sets by Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, Tonya Boyd-Canon, the Charmaine Neville Band and others. Performers include percussionist Seguenon Kone and African dance-based groups Tekrema, Kumbuka African Dance & Drum Collective, N’Fungola Sibo and others.
A Mardi Gras Indian battle is an annual part of the fest, and this year it features three groups. The Wild Tchoupitoulas, Creole Osceola and Young Indians of the Nation will enter Congo Square and show off their feathered suits before taking the stage and singing traditional songs such as “Indian Red.”
The music lineup also includes an early set by Harbinger Project. The hip-hop group got some attention during the Essence Festival when rapper Common saw the band performing on Canal Street in front of a hotel and picked up a microphone to freestyle with Ray Wimley. The duo later appeared on late-night TV together.
The Soul Rebels have a closing set Saturday. The group released its first studio album in seven years, “Poetry in Motion,” Oct. 25. The band has long worked hip-hop into its brass brand repertoire. In recent years, it has collaborated with artists including Nas, Wu Tang Clan’s GZA and Talib Kweli and others. “Poetry in Motion” sometimes sounds like a hip-hop album with a big horn section. The party anthem “Good Time” features Big Freedia’s signature deep vocals along with Denisia and Passport P. “Blow the Horns” features Passport P and Sean Carey. The album also has contributions from Branford Marsalis, PJ Morton, Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank & the Bangas, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Robert Glasper and others.
The festival also includes more than 25 craft vendors, kids’ activities and a bicycle valet.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Proceeds from the festival support annual festivals such as Treme Creole Gumbo, Crescent City Blues & BBQ and the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival.