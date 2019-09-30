Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans with Naydja CoJoe, Free Agents Brass Band and others perform at Treme Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. The festival includes an art market, food vendors and community organizations. The Historic Faubourg Treme Association presents the festival to raise funds to maintain the church. The lineup of performers includes Shannon Powell and the Treme All-Stars, Bon Bon Vivant, brass bands with stilt walkers and Mardi Gras Indians, Casa Samba Kids and others. The festival is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.