Southern Decadence
Thu.-Sun. Aug. 30-Sept. 2 | The festival features parties and events at LGBT bars and businesses in the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny, highlighted by the Southern Decadence parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Golden Lantern.
Umphrey’s McGee
Thu. Aug. 30 | After nearly a decade of releasing albums of greatest hits from the year’s live shows, the genre-hopping jam band released it’s not us, a studio album with a heavy mix of rock, jazz and driving percussion, earlier this year. It's 20th anniversary tour comes to the Joy Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Creep Cuts
Thu. Aug. 30 | Among a host of burlesque, music, pageants and other Southern Decadence-aimed productions at AllWays Lounge is a reprise of Evan Spigelman (aka Ms. Aza Metric) and Dylan Hunter’s (aka Mqr. En Between) surreal drag cabaret Creep Cuts. At 8 p.m. in the theater at AllWays Lounge & Theatre.
Rojo Perez
Fri. Aug. 31 | The standup comic made his late-night debut on CONAN in 2017, extolling the virtues of buying pheromone spray ("my body wasn't making enough of the free stuff on its own") and dating shorter women ("she lifted, my feet dangled, and that was the end of the relationship"). He headlines Comedy F— Yeah with hosts Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy at 8 p.m. at Dragon's Den.
Kitten N’ Lou’s Cream
Sun. Sept. 2 | The burlesque and drag duo is joined by Vivacious from RuPaul’s Drag Race, boylesque performer Jett Adore, Sweatpea and others. At 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.