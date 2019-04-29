New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 2-5
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd.
Tickets:
• Single-day tickets cost $75 in advance, $85 at the gate. Tickets for Thursday, May 2, are available at the gate on that day for $50 to patrons with a valid Louisiana photo ID (limited to two per person).
• A child’s ticket costs $5 (available at the gate only; ages 2-10; adult must accompany child).
• Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com and by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets can be purchased in advance in person at the Smoothie King Center box office. Advance purchase-priced tickets for second weekend are available through May 1. All Jazz Fest tickets are subject to additional service fees and handling charges.
• VIP ticket information is available at www.nojazzfest.com.
• Re-entry to the Fair Grounds is allowed only with a WWOZ Brass Pass, Foundation Gala Pass and Big Chief, Grand Marshal and Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP passes.
Transportation:
• There are taxi stands at Stallings Playground (1600 block of Gentilly Boulevard and Alcee Fortier Park (3100 block of Esplanade Avenue).
• Gray Line operates continuous round-trip transportation to the festival from the Sheraton Hotel (500 Canal St.), Steamboat Natchez Dock (Toulouse Street at the Mississippi River) and New Orleans City Park (Wisner Boulevard at Filmore Avenue) from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for $22 from downtown or $16 from City Park. A one-way ticket from the festival to downtown is $11. For more information call (504) 569-1401 or (800) 233-2628 or visit www.graylineneworleans.com/all/seasonal/jazz-fest-express.
• Bicycle parking is available near the Gentilly Boulevard and Sauvage Street entrances.
Jazz Fest permits:
• Small bags and backpacks (17 by 12 by 10 inches) and 12-pack soft coolers
• Single, collapsible chairs
• Wheelchairs and medical scooters
• Push strollers for children
• Blankets and small tarps not exceeding 6 by 8 feet
• Factory-sealed water (up to 1 liter)
• Hand-held, personal-sized umbrellas
Jazz Fest prohibits:
• Large or hard-sided coolers and soft or rolling coolers larger than 12-pack size
• Rolling bags
• Wagons and carts
• Pets
• Glass
• Personal tents
• Shade canopies, shelters or beach or pole-style umbrellas
• Athletic games, kites and throwing discs
• Large chairs with rockers, foot rests, side tables, etc.
• Bicycles or other wheeled personal transport devices (e.g. skateboards, hoverboards, go-peds and Segways)
• Video- and audio-recording equipment
• Unauthorized vending
• Weapons, illicit drugs and other contraband
• Outside beverages except factory-sealed water (up to 1 liter)
• Inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space
• Inflatable items
• Drones
On the grounds:
• Jazz Fest food and drink vendors are cash only. ATMs are available on the grounds.
• Jazz Fest is handicapped accessible. Call (504) 410-6104 for information. During the event, call (504) 942-7717.
• There are two medical tents on the festival grounds. One is near the edge of the track between the Gentilly and Fais Do-Do stages; the other is on the edge of the track near the Acura display tent.