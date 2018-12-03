New Orleans singer and guitarist Walter "Wolfman" Washington will ride as king of Krewe du Vieux for the krewe's 33rd annual parade in 2019.

The coronation was announced at Washington's 75th birthday month kickoff at Tipitina's on Dec 1. Washington will celebrate the occasion over several shows throughout the month.

The satirical parade's previous monarchs from the last few years included Richard Campanella, Bunny Matthews, Big Freedia, John Barry and Women with a Vision's Deon Haywood.

Krewe du Vieux's 2019 parade rolls Saturday, Feb. 16.