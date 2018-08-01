In August, schools and universities are back in session, though it will still feel like summer outside for the next few months. While the dog days are a pretty downtempo time for New Orleans' book scene, there are a few interesting events at libraries and other venues to ease you back into the reading life.
Picks for your literary calendar are below.
Aug. 6: Amy Bonnaffons
The author's short story collection The Wrong Heaven is "for fans of George Saunders and Karen Russell," and it was favorably blurbed by Darin Strauss (Chang and Eng). Descriptions of the stories have a magical-realist vibe. She appears at Garden District Book Shop at 6 p.m.
Aug. 6: Mardi Gras Indian Hall of Fame 20th Anniversary
While not a straightforward reading, this panel discussion and book signing features the authors of three books about Mardi Gras Indian and Baby Doll cultures and social aid and pleasure clubs. Dianne "Gumbo Marie" Honore, Al Kennedy, David Kunian and Eric Waters are panelists. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Ace Hotel's Three Keys venue.
Aug. 12: Oracle Gala
This is another offbeat event that is actually the fundraiser for LGBT+ Archives project of Louisiana. It doubles as a book launch for the new history Southern Decadence in New Orleans by Howard Philips Smith and Frank Perez, who will join previous Decadence grand marshals for a book signing. Tickets are $60-$75 for the event at 6 p.m. at Ace Hotel.
Aug. 14: Quintron and Miss Pussycat
The musician and Bywater iconoclast reads from Europa My Mirror, his book about musicians' on-the-road culture, at Algiers' Hubbell Library. His creative counterpart Miss Pussycat, who illustrated the book, also appears. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: Four Local Poets
Anne Babson, Gina Ferrara, Valentine Pierce and Cassie Pruyn are featured at a reading at East Bank Regional Library (4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie). Babson's most recent book is set in a dystopian near-future where ladies make unladylike plans. The reading begins at 7 p.m.
Aug. 24: Ricardo Pau-Llosa
The Cuban-American poet and critic gives a reading, and there is a gallery talk related to current exhibition "Reflection and the Diasporic Epic" by Piki Mendizabal. The event takes place at the Mexican Cultural Institute and the Consulate of Mexico gallery space at 5:30 p.m.