In Louisiana, there's always a reason to party. In June, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and more on the calendar. Here's a rundown of events. Start making your plans now!
1 — Birdfoot Festival (Various locations in New Orleans; www.birdfootfestival.org) — It's the final day of the chamber music festival, which includes performances, open rehearsals, free concerts and more. Hours and admissions vary.
1-2 — Cajun Heartland State Fair (444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette; www.cajundome.com) — The fair includes amusement rides, carnival games, a battle of the bands contest, live music, food and activities. Hours TBA. $5, free for children 12 and younger.
1-2 — New Orleans Oyster Festival (Woldenberg Park; www.nolaoysterfest.org) — There's an oyster-eating championship, oyster-shucking contest, cooking demonstrations, raw oysters and oysters cooked in a variety of ways, arts and crafts and live music. 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free.
1-2 — Overlook Film Festival (Various locations in the French Quarter; www.overlookfilmfest.com) — It's the last two days of the festival of new and classic independent horror cinema. It also offers live shows, alternate reality games and interactive activities. Hours vary. Weekend passes $250-$650. Limited individual event passes will be available.
1-2 — Symphony Book Fair (University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave.; www.lpovolunteers.org) — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra's volunteers present the annual book sale, which includes collectible books, art, sheet music, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $15 Friday admittance before 3 p.m., free Friday after 3 p.m.-Sunday.
1-2 — Walker Percy Weekend (Various locations in St. Francisville; www.walkerpercyweekend.org) — The literary festival celebrates the life and works of author Walker Percy, with panel discussions, discussions with Percy scholars, culinary events, live music and more. Hours vary. $160-$225.
1-2 — Volksfest (Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St.; www.deutscheshaus.org) — The festival celebrates the start of summer with maypole dancing, live German music, German food, beer and wine, beer stein-holding contests, chicken dances and a children's area. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $5, free for children 11 years and younger and Deutsches Haus members.
7-9 — New Orleans Pride Festival (Various locations in New Orleans; www.togetherwenola.com) — There's a wide range of activities, including a parade through the French Quarter Saturday, informational exhibits, performers and vendors. All day. Free.
8 — Bluesberry Festival (Bogue Falaya Wayside Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington) — The inaugural music and arts celebration (which comes at the peak of blueberry harvest) features live music from "American Idol" finalist Casey James as well as Johnny Hayes, Jonathon Long, Charmaine Neville, Eric Johanson and others. There are food vendors, art vendors, a children's village, interactive arts, a food truck roundup and beer. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $10 (through March 15), $20 (March 16-June 7), $25 at the gate.
8-9 — Cajun Heritage Festival (Larose Civic Center, 307 E. Fifth St., Larose; www.cajunheritagefestival.com) — There are duck-calling, head-whittling and miniature boat building contests; free duck decoy carving, texturing and painting seminars; a decoy auction; Cajun crafts; seafood gumbo and other foods. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5, $2 for children.
8-9 — Creole Tomato Festival (1008 N. Peters St.; www.frenchmarket.org) — Local chefs can bid in an auction for the first Creole tomatoes of the season, and there's a bloody mary market with different versions of the cocktail. There's live music on several stages, dishes featuring Creole tomatoes and a "best of the fest" award for tomato dishes. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.
10-16 — Louisiana Billfish Classic (Hurricane Hole Marina, 1851 Highway 1, Grand Isle; www.labillfishclassic.com) — Fishers compete for the winner-take-all Billfish Classic Cup. The champion wins $15,000. There's a beach party with Cajun food, free drinks and music Tuesday, a kickoff party Wednesday, and a celebration with live music, raffles, food and more on Saturday. Fishing is Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Schedule and admission varies.
13-15 — Louisiana Corn Festival (206 Pershing Ave., Bunkie; www.bunkiechamber.net/lacornfest) — There's live music, a street dance, games, contests, a children's parade, pirogue races, corn-shucking and -eating contests, amusement rides, a softball tournament and more. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight Saturday. $4, $1 for ages 20 and younger.
15 — Louisiana Bicycle Festival (Level Street, across from the Town Hall, Abita Springs; www.labicyclefestival.com) — There's a bicycle parade and ride, bicycle and accessories sales, live music, bike competitions, exhibits of custom bikes and more. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
15-16 — New Orleans Summer Psychic Fair (Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; www.neworleanspsychicfair.com) — Astrology readers, tarot readers, psychic mediums, energy practitioners and people giving spiritual advice will be on hand at the daylong fair. Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.
21 — Westwego Farmers Market Friday Night Concert Series (484 Sala Ave., Westwego) — The concert series offers live music by the Danny Alexander Band, food, crafts and more. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free.
21-23 — Louisiana Catfish Festival (St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church, 17292 Highway 631, Des Allemands; www.louisianacrawfishfestival.com) — Located in the legislatively designated "Catfish Capital of the Universe," the festival offers live music, amusement rides and games, catfish platters, catfish boulettes, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp and catfish po-boys and other foods. 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Free.
22 — Larry Hartzog's Twisted Brew Fest (Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville; www.larrybrewfest.com) — The 21-and-older event features beer from scores of commercial breweries and homebrewers. There's a People's Choice contest for homebrewers, food, music and a pet adoption event by the St. Tammany Parish Humane Society. 3 p.m.-8 p.m. $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
22-23 — Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival (Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.cajunzydecofest.com) — The event focuses on Louisiana Cajun and zydeco music and offers seafood, an arts market, kids' activities and more. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Free.
28 — Dependence Day (Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive; www.splitsecondfoundation.org) — The event celebrates people who are dependent on others for their care. It has live entertainment, open bars, food and more. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Admission TBA.
30-July 4 — Erath 4th of July Celebration (Edwards and South Broadway Streets, Erath; www.erath4.com) — The 83-year-old street festival offers live music, amusement rides, a fais-do-do, water fights, a parade, cook-offs, a dance contest on Wednesday and a fireworks display on Thursday. 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Thursday. Free.