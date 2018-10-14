The Fillmore New Orleans last week announced its two-night grand opening with the Foo Fighters, and now the new theater's spring lineup has been released, with a variety of music that includes '80s New Wavers Duran Duran, '90s hip-hop outfit Cypress Hill, the eternal Willie Nelson and many others.
General on-sale dates are Oct. 19, with Disco Biscuits' two-night run going on sale Oct. 26.
The lineup:
• Feb. 15-16: Foo Fighters
• Feb. 19: Duran Duran
• Feb. 21: Blackberry Smoke
• Feb. 22: Gucci Mane
• Feb. 25: Cypress Hill
• Feb. 27: Willie Nelson
• Mar. 1: Dropkick Murphys
• Mar. 4: Steel Panther
• Mar. 15-16: Avett Brothers
• Mar. 19: Nothing More and Of Mice and Men
• Mar. 29: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
• Apr. 5-6: STS9
• Apr. 19: Chevelle
• Apr. 26-27: Disco Biscuits
• May 10: Garbage