Outlaw Music Festival stop in metro New Orleans canceled_lowres (copy)

The Avett Brothers will perform at the Fillmore New Orleans Mar. 15-16, 2019.

The Fillmore New Orleans last week announced its two-night grand opening with the Foo Fighters, and now the new theater's spring lineup has been released, with a variety of music that includes '80s New Wavers Duran Duran, '90s hip-hop outfit Cypress Hill, the eternal Willie Nelson and many others.

General on-sale dates are Oct. 19, with Disco Biscuits' two-night run going on sale Oct. 26.

The lineup:

• Feb. 15-16: Foo Fighters

• Feb. 19: Duran Duran

• Feb. 21: Blackberry Smoke

• Feb. 22: Gucci Mane

• Feb. 25: Cypress Hill

• Feb. 27: Willie Nelson

• Mar. 1: Dropkick Murphys

• Mar. 4: Steel Panther

• Mar. 15-16: Avett Brothers

• Mar. 19: Nothing More and Of Mice and Men

• Mar. 29: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

• Apr. 5-6: STS9

• Apr. 19: Chevelle

• Apr. 26-27: Disco Biscuits

• May 10: Garbage

