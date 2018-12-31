2018 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, as The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger said on social media that the band would play in New Orleans. As all eyes turned to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s addition of an eighth special day on the its 50th installment, organizers postponed its talent announcement until January. But plenty of bands, shows and events are confirmed, from Justin Timberlake. P!NK and Fleetwood Mac to touring Broadway shows “Hamilton” and “The Book of Mormon” to Carnival and St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Gambit’s winter entertainment guide includes concerts, comedy, touring and local theater productions, dance, festivals and more through spring and beyond. Check weekly listings in Gambit and on bestofneworleans.com for full details in coming months.

