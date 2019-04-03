Celine Dion will bring her just-announced "Courage" world tour to the Smoothie King Center on Feb. 7, 2020, the venue announced today. It will be Dion's first U.S. tour in more than a decade.

Dion has performed in Las Vegas for 16 years; her current residency (her second) began in 2011 and will wind up this June.

The 40-city tour will begin in Quebec City, Canada in September 2019 and end in Pittsburgh in March 2020.

Tickets for "Courage" will go on sale Fri. April 12. There was no word of a presale.