Tales of the Cocktail isn’t just about building a happier bar industry, says Neal Bodenheimer, owner of Cure and Cane & Table and a co-owner of Tales of the Cocktail. It’s about making it healthier, too.

“Wellness is a huge issue in the industry, particularly after the death of (TV host and author) Anthony Bourdain,” Bodenheimer says.

Tales of the Cocktail’s 16th annual conference is July 17-22 at Hotel Monteleone and venues across town. Programs include dozens of seminars on spirits and bar business topics, professional development opportunities such as the Cocktail Apprentice Program, tasting rooms and extravagant themed parties thrown by sponsoring liquor brands. But after a change of ownership in February and reorganization, Tales also has new programming aimed at bartenders’ health and well-being.

“If people look at this (field for) a career, then your investment goes a lot longer,” Bodenheimer says. “You’re talking about highly skilled professionals. You’re talking about people like me who start off as a bartender and then open a bar — and then another bar or a restaurant. And have kids and families. If that’s not sustainable, then the industry can’t be as mature as it would like to be.”

Tales of the Cocktail primarily is for bartenders. The backbone is programming aimed at spirits knowledge and liquor companies seeking exposure for their products. This year’s seminars cover a range of subjects from building a brand to spirits trends and all manner of liquor-related esoterica. A few seminars focus on how technology and apps that are changing the way restaurants serve their customers are beginning to affect bars. There are introductions to spirits from Peruvian pisco to Japanese shochu (a distilled spirit stronger than sake, which is fermented). “In Depth” presentations feature trendsetting bars from around the globe including Singapore’s Operation Dagger, El Copitas in St. Petersburg, Russia, and New York’s Dante, a historic Greenwich Village bar recently overhauled to offer small plates and fine drinks.

More rarified topics include a seminar called The Art of the Tasting Menu (3 p.m. Saturday), which explores cocktail tasting menus in which patrons sample a progression of drinks akin to chefs serving tasting menus of many small dishes. A session called Singles Bars (10 a.m. Saturday) explores the viability of bars built around one spirit, and another seminar rejects cocktails in favor of drinking spirits neat.

Tales also expanded educational programming aimed at industry newcomers. Its 101 series offers introductions to common spirits. Other seminars go into greater depth, such as Ian Burrell’s two-part program on the history of rum.

The change in ownership of Tales followed fallout last year over issues involving diversity and sensitivity. This year’s schedule includes several panels addressing those issues. Dollars of Diversity (12:30 p.m. Thursday) looks at improving profits by embracing diverse workplaces and customer bases. Inclusion in Hospitality: Why and How to Build a Longer Table (10 a.m. Friday) covers racial insensitivity and sexual harassment. Harassment and Hospitality Don’t Mix (12:30 p.m. Thursday) is a free workshop addressing sexual harassment and assault.

The reorganization of the event’s nonprofit organization into the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is putting emphasis on giving back to the industry, according to Bodenheimer and Tales co-owner Gary Solomon of The Solomon Group. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Director Caroline Rosen added a range of programming aimed at improving personal well-being. Seminars address mental health, sleep and violence and conflict prevention in the workplace. Tales attendees can try acupuncture, take yoga classes and learn about healthy eating. There also are Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

On the opening night of Tales, the foundation will announce recipients of $250,000 in grants. The foundation received roughly 150 applications for everything from documentary films to projects on health and well-being in the hospitality industry.

“Our goal is that this organization support and advance the hospitality industry,” Solomon says. “Money spent at Tales is going back into the industry and funding programs.”

By acquiring Tales, Bodenheimer and Solomon also are keeping the event in New Orleans. The 2017 festival drew 16,000 attendees and had an economic impact on the city of more than $18 million, Bodenheimer says. Tales also holds annual events in other cities, including one in Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this year.

Bodenheimer worked as a bartender in New York before he moved home to New Orleans to open the craft cocktail lounge Cure and then self-described proto-tiki drink lounge and restaurant Cane & Table.

Solomon’s company has produced events for Tales of the Cocktail for several years, including its Spirited Awards gala and parties, and it has handled event ticketing for the conference. Solomon Group produced the recent Essence Festival and the annual college football national championship halftime show.

Tickets to seminars and events and wristbands for access to tasting rooms are available on the Tales website. Some events are free with registration, and a barware pop-up shop at Hotel Monteleone is open to the public. Reservations for Spirited Dinners, pairing cocktails and multicourse menus, can be made with the restaurants. Visit www.talesofthecocktail.org for a list of restaurants and other events.