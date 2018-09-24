New Orleans is not a place for those who suffer from FOMO: Fear of Missing Out. There isn’t enough time in a fall weekend to keep up with all the food and music festivals, concerts, football games, movies, touring productions, fundraisers and everything else happening in the area.
There’s New Orleans Saints and Pelicans games. Musical options include performances by Elton John and Ed Sheeran and the Voodoo Music + Art Experience’s lineup of Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys and others. Dance Theatre of Harlem comes to the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts and Broadway’s School of Rock will be at Saenger Theatre. There are festivals celebrating beignets, po-boys and more. It may not be possible to catch them all, but with Gambit’s Fall Arts + Entertainment, locals can choose wisely and at least know what they’re missing.
The calendar includes movies, theater productions, drag shows, opera, concerts, dance, stand-up comedy, festivals, holiday celebrations, football, boxing and other sporting events, children’s entertainment, charity and nonprofit organizations’ charity galas and fundraisers and more.