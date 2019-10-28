The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival features more than 60 types of creative and traditional po-boys from 30 vendors, plus there is an opening second line, live music and more.
Po-boys are filled with everything from boudin to lobster, pork belly, soft-shell crab and veal. Bienvenue’s Marrone features pecan-smoked prime rib topped with Gouda cheese and horseradish mayonnaise. Walker’s Southern Style BBQ serves its New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival-favorite cochon de lait po-boy. Bratz Y’all offers a vegan brat as well as pork sausage sandwiches. Red Fish Grill’s fried oyster po-boy includes blue cheese dressing and red onion. Nola Boils & Catering’s escargot po-boy is topped with garlic butter, arugula and Parmesan. There also are dessert po-boys such as Crepes A La Cart’s strawberry and Nutella tiramisu versions. Vendors also offer tacos, jambalaya and Mexican street-style corn on the cob.
There are four music stages, including one at the Maple Leaf Bar. The lineup includes John Mooney, Billy Iuso, Dave Jordan & the NIA, Indian Water featuring Big Chief Gerald Paige, Radio Zydeco and others.
The festival also has an art market and a kids’ area. Admission to the festival is free, but attendees must buy a $5 wristband to purchase food from vendors. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Oak Street from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street.