Trombone Shorty's annual "Treme Threauxdown" will take place Apr. 27 at the Saenger Theatre, during the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The all-star jam event, which has sold out in previous years, spawned a spinoff tour last year called the Voodoo Threauxdown, which toured the U.S. in August and September 2018 and featured guests including the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the Meters, Walter "Wolfman" Washington and Kermit Ruffins.

This year's Treme Threauxdown lineup of artists has not been announced.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Saenger box office, as well as at Ticketmaster.

Shorty also will be performing at the grand opening of the Fillmore New Orleans next month, along with the Foo Fighters.