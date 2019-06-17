The annual festival devoted to women features a conference with speakers including musician Amanda Shaw; Mignon Francois, CEO of the Cupcake Collection; Beth Burvant, Bishop Porter and Christa Rayford Talbott on women and podcasting; Kemberley Washington, Ingrid Rinck and Havilah Malone addressing mind-body-spirit connections and more.
There’s a Step-Up second line (pictured) through the French Quarter Saturday to raise funds for the New Orleans Area American Heart Association and increase awareness of heart disease. The conference also includes fitness sessions with Orangetheory and barre 3 and health talks by an obstetrician/gynecologist and a cardiologist from Ochsner Baptist Medical Center, and there are tours, dining and more.
The weekend culminates in a drag brunch featuring a performance by New Orleans drag queen Reba Douglas.
From Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23 at The Jung Hotel & Residences (1500 Canal St.). Tickets $50-$350, available at www.festigals.org.