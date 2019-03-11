The Top Taco festival has been postponed, festival organizers announced Monday.

The third annual taco and tequila party was scheduled for Thursday, March 14, but will be postponed due to forecasts of thunderstorms expected to hit the New Orleans area. The majority of the festival is held outdoors at Woldenberg Park. A new date has not been announced.

The festival, a competitive taco and tequila extravaganza, debuted in 2017 at Spanish Plaza and was moved to Woldenberg Park the following year to accommodate more attendees, which last year swelled to 4,500.

This year’s festival was scheduled to include more than 40 restaurants and chefs, including "Top Chef: Colorado" finalist Carrie Baird and Jose Garces of Philadelphia’s Buena Onda. Brian Landry of Jack Rose, Warbucks' Todd Pulsinelli, Justin Koslowsky of Seaworthy and Josephine Estelle’s Chris Borges also are participating.

The festival's sister event, Agave Week, is taking place as scheduled.

The events raise funds for Foster Nola, a nonprofit that works with children in foster care in New Orleans who are preparing to transition to adulthood.