If you were waiting to get tickets to Boycott Bowl, bad news: the event has sold out of both presale general admission and VIP tickets. Admission at the event will be "based on availability."

The downtown street party, which came together as a sort of mass catharsis in the wake of the bungled NFC Championship game that denied the New Orleans Saints the chance to go to the Super Bowl, was organized by Brandon Rizzuto, a former general manager of the New Orleans Voodoo arena football team, and Travis Laurendine, a concert promoter and event producer, in less than two weeks.

The 10-hour event (noon-10 p.m.) will take place on Fulton Street between Girod and Lafayette streets, and the lineup of performers continues to grow, with Big Freedia the latest big name to be added. Others on the bill include CHOPPA, Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, Partners N Crime and The Big EZ Band, Rockin Dopsie Jr., Fred LeBlanc, the Vettes, Ricky B, Flow Tribe, Khris Royal and Dark Matter, Dash Rip Rock, 5th Ward Weebie, Kermit Ruffins, Saràyah, Denisia, Hot Boy Donald and DJ Raj Smoove.

Net proceeds will benefit the New Orleans Recreation Development Foundation.

If you waited too long for tickets, take heart: there's plenty of ways not to watch Super Bowl LIIIE on Sunday. Here's our list, which is growing by the day.