For fans of pairing fried chicken with bubbles, here’s some good news: Coquette (2800 Magazine St.) will host another chicken and Champagne dinner June 20.
The restaurant has hosted several chicken and Champagne dinners in years past, and family-style platters of fried chicken are a popular item on its brunch menu.
For the June 20 dinner, the meal will be served family-style and include unlimited fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides, which in the past have featured deviled eggs, country ham, broccoli salad, bread-and-butter pickles and buttermilk biscuits. Deserts will be prepared by chef James Kubie, and the bubbly selections include traditional Champagnes and sparkling wines with a focus family-owned producers.
Tickets to the dinner are $100 per person. There are seatings at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. There are 40 tickets available for each seating. Online reservations are available on the restaurant’s website.