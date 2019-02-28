"Hamilton" tickets sell for hundreds of dollars (and, in some cases, four figures on the resale market), but for those of us who can't afford that, there's hope: a ticket lottery that makes available 40 orchestra seats for $10 apiece for most of the show's performances at the Saenger Theatre.
The "Ham4Ham" lotteries are a staple of "Hamilton" in New York and Chicago, as well as with the show's two touring companies.
The Saenger Theatre today announced the rules for the lottery, which are as follows (and don't require waiting in line on Canal Street):
• Download the "Hamilton" app (yes, there's an app) on the Android or iOS store to register, or go to www.hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
• The lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close at 9:00 a.m. the day prior to the performance — for a Thursday show, for instance, the lottery will be open from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.
• Winners and non-winners will be announced via email and/or text message by 11 a.m. the day before the show. Winners will have until 4 p.m. to purchase the tickets online with a credit card. Each winner will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets.
• Lottery tickets must be picked up at the Saenger box office beginning two hours before the show (photo ID required) and can't be resold.
"Hamilton" opens March 12 at the Saenger and continues through March 31.