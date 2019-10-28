Abita Fall Fest presents live music, Abita beer, food, kids’ activities and more at Abita Springs Trailhead Saturday, Nov. 2. The music lineup includes Marc Broussard (pictured), Flow Tribe, The Mighty Melautans featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, the Bruce Daigrepont Band, The Rayo Brothers and more. There’s also an art market and photo booths.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St.,Abita Springs. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the festival; children under 11 years old get in free.