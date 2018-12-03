A dozen comedians will film their half-hour stand-up specials for Comedy Central at the Civic Theatre in 2019.
The venue has hosted tapings for up-and-coming comics on "Comedy Central Presents" for several years. In 2019, Comedy Central also will film two comedians' specials for "Amy Schumer Presents," half-hour stand-up showcases hosted by the comic.
Tapings are January 31-February 2, and tickets are free — but you have to reserve them online. They'll be available here.
This year's "Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents..." lineup includes Austin favorite and New Orleans regular Vanessa Gonzalez, who was named one of the New Faces of Montreal's Just For Laughs in 2017 and stars in Mas Mejor's "Ms. Vanessa."
Also in that lineup is former New Orleans resident Sara Schaefer, a late-night regular, former co-host of MTV's "Nikki & Sara Live" and Emmy Award-winning writer from her run on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon."
"Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents..." also will include half-hour sets from "The Daily Show" correspondents Dulcé Sloan and Jaboukie Young-White, "The Onion" and "Clickhole" writer Joe Kwaczala, as well as David Gborie, Charles Gould, Will Miles, Tom Thakkar and Allen Strickland Williams.
Nore Davis and Mia Jackson will film their sets for "Amy Schumer Presents."
The ticketing website will post a full schedule and ticket info at a later date.