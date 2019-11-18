Chilean saxophonist Melissa Aldana’s latest album, “Visions,” released in May, started as a project about Frida Kahlo. Critics have been quick to note the parallel of Latin American women artists working in male-dominated fields. Aldana says they have missed a more central aspect of what she likes about Kahlo.

“When I was a kid, I loved Frida’s paintings, and those by Oswaldo Guayasamin from Ecuador,” Aldana says from her home in New York. “I fell in love with one of the strongest things about (Kahlo) — that she was just herself. She just said, ‘This is my family issue; this is my love story; this is my identity.’ My inspiration comes from that: Be yourself.”

Aldana makes her first professional appearance in New Orleans this week with two concerts drawing heavily on songs from “Visions” at the Contemporary Arts Center Nov. 22-23.

In 2013, Aldana became the first woman instrumentalist to win the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz International Competition. In several ways, she followed in her father’s footsteps. Also a saxophonist, he competed in the 1991 competition (won by Joshua Redman).

Playing saxophone had been a sort of family business for her. Aldana’s grandfather played saxophone and led a large dance band in their native Santiago, Chile. Melissa still performs using his Selmer Mark VI saxophone.

Her father was her main teacher and started her off on alto saxophone and the work of Charlie Parker, Cannonball Adderley and other jazz greats. When Aldana heard Sonny Rollins, she was hooked on his sound and switched to tenor saxophone.

A scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston enabled her to come to the U.S. to study and begin her professional career. A year after graduating, she released her debut album, “Free Fall.” For her first few albums — including her 2016 homage to Rollins, “Back Home” — Aldana led a trio.

“I recorded with a trio because I felt like I needed to become stronger as a saxophone player,” she says. “Playing with a trio is hard. It helps you to have a better sense of melody and rhythm. It’s very bold and hard, you’re exposed up there.”

“Visions” began as a commissioned suite, which she based on paintings and stories from Kahlo. Parts of that work became the songs “Visions” and “Acceptance” on the album, and other compositions inspired by Kahlo include “La Madrina,” based on Kahlo’s account of dealing with difficult life challenges. The album was recorded with her five-member group, including longtime collaborator Pablo Menares on bass.

“I always love harmony; I always hear harmony within the orchestration,” Aldana says, about her decision to record with a larger group. “I thought, ‘Let me just extend it.’ It took a while to find the right piano player, and I wanted to have another voice to play the melodies with me, so I called (vibraphonist Joel) Ross.”

The album reflects strong influences of bebop and icons such as Rollins and John Coltrane on Aldana. She composed all the songs except the standard “Never Let Me Go.”

Instead of a photo of herself or the band, the album cover features artwork by jazz vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant. The performers are friends, and Aldana contributed to Salvant’s last album. Salvant was the first woman to win the Thelonious Monk Institute’s International Competition for vocalists.