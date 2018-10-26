The 12th annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Oak Street between S. Carrollton Avenue and Eagle Street.
Entrance to the festival is free, but for the second year, guests wishing to purchase festival food will be required to buy a $5 wristband.
Fast Pass wristbands are available for $20 and allow the bearer to use the “Fast Lane” lines. A $99 VIP wristband includes access to the Fast Lanes plus entrance to the balcony at Mellow Mushroom, which includes catered food.
After a two-year hiatus, Parkway Bakery and Tavern returns to the festival and will serve a lemon grass pork bahn mi and the James Brown, which combines slow-roasted barbecued beef, fried Louisiana shrimp, pepper Jack cheese and Crystal and Tabasco-infused aioli.
Boucherie will serve a smoked chicken po-boy dressed with white barbecue sauce, Chihuahua queso and candied jalapenos. Trenasse will have a po-boy wiht smoked pastrami, Chisesi ham, mortadella, provolone and giardiniera. DTB serves a brisket debris po-boy topped with provolone fondue, pickled green tomatoes and fried onions. Dunbars Creole Cuisine serves a “crazy chicken” po-boy with jalapeno hush puppies or fries topped with shredded cabbage and creamy red beans sauce.
The music lineup includes the George Porter Trio, the New Orleans Suspects with trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick, Soul Brass Band, Sam Price and the True Believers, Nebula Rosa and others.
For a complete list of food items and musical lineup visit the website here.