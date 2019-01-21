Ballet certainly isn’t new, but contemporary ballet and modern dance are ever more present in popular culture. Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company Diavolo impressed judges and TV audiences of “America’s Got Talent,” reaching the finals in 2017 with its performances using large-scale props. The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) has brought Diavolo to New Orleans several times, but something was a little different at its appearance in September.
“We noticed a lot more boys in the audience,” says NOBA Executive Director Jenny Hamilton. “People had seen [Diavolo] on TV, so it was more real to them.”
Also bringing the world of dance into people’s homes is a Barbie doll Mattel released last year. It’s Shanghai-born Yuan Yuan Tan in her “Swan Lake” costume. She’s one of the most famous Chinese ballerinas, and along with fellow principal dancer from the San Francisco Ballet, Tiit Helimets, she’s been picked to perform at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts Saturday in NOBA’s gala “50th Anniversary Evening of Stars.”
NOBA has evolved over its five decades, and for the last three decades it has presented top dancers and companies from around the world. To curate the gala, NOBA turned to Wendy Whelan, a longtime principal dancer for the New York City Ballet. Whelan performed in a special event in New Orleans in 2001 when NOBA arranged for a program in which she and Desmond Richardson, a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, performed together for the first time.
For “Evening of Stars,” Whelan invited Tan and Helimets, who will perform the White Swan Pas de Deux from “Swan Lake.” Black Swan Pas de Deux will be performed by Cuban-born performers Adiarys Almeida and Taras Domitro, who also will do short works by Cuban choreographers. Four dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle will perform several duets. Ukrainian couple Denys Drozdyuk and Antonina Skobina have won two Latin dancing championships in the U.S. and competed on NBC’s “World of Dance.” They’ll add ballroom dancing to pop and rock music.
Following the performance, there’s a gala celebrating the anniversary, and both events honor three people influential on the history of NOBA and its partnership with the city: former City Council member Jackie Clarkson, Janee Michelle Tucker and Bernard Jaffe.
In the 1980s, the organization shared a ballet company with Cincinnati and presented full seasons in both cities. By 1990, NOBA had started to change its vision, switching to presenting major companies from around the country and globe, recently including Grupo Corpo from Brazil and Black Grace from New Zealand. In 1992, NOBA entered a partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Department (now NORDC) and began providing free dance instruction at NORDC gymnasiums. Those programs continue, and account for more than 55,000 free classes, Hamilton says.
Students have received instruction from dancers and choreographers of companies presented by NOBA, and some students have had the opportunity to perform with them. In 2017, a dozen NORDC participants performed in a program with Ballet Hispanico, and then went to New York to dance at the company’s annual gala last year. In February, 10 NORDC students will go to New York to perform at the Joyce Theatre at the 25th anniversary gala of Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Dancers from NOBA-NORDC programs have gone on to dance professionally with Ronald K. Brown, Ballet Hispanico and others.
But NOBA has continued to introduce dance programs to meet New Orleans’ community needs. Ten years ago, it introduced a free dance program for adults ages 55 and up, and it is currently offered at three NORDC centers. When Diavolo performed in New Orleans in September, the company did a dance program with military veterans at the VA hospital.
“We respond to needs in the community,”Hamilton says. “We’re here to serve.”