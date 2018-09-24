The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium may not have any “charismatic megafauna,” such as elephants, tigers, pandas and the large creatures that draw crowds to zoos, but its more than 900,000 insects have fascinated visitors for a decade.
There are bees, butterflies, dung beetles, leafeater ant colonies, Hercules beetles (pictured, with Manager of Animal and Visitor Programs Zack Lemann), tarantulas, termites and more.
The insectarium celebrates its 10th ANT-iversary with two days of special programs including insect encounters, beetle races, a butterfly release, a bug cook-off, face painting and more. Guests can enjoy bug-shaped cookies, cake and edible bug treats.
Anniversary activities run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29-30. Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/insectarium.