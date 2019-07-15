Voodoo Music + Arts Experience announced the daily lineups for its Oct. 25-27 event in City Park.
Guns N' Roses, Brandi Carlile, Interpol, Big Gigantic and others perform Friday, Oct. 25. Beck, Bassnectar, The Nationals, Zhu and The Young Giant perform Saturday, Oct. 26. Post Malone, Rezz, Bring Me the Horizon and Check Wes perform Sunday. Visit the festival website for the full lineup.
The festiva currentlyl is selling single-day and three-day passes for general admission and VIP packages. Three-day passes start at $140. Single-day tickets start at $75.