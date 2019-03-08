A couple of local restaurants are getting in Irish spirit for St. Patrick's Day with special menus that go beyond corned beef and cabbage.
Cavan (3607 Magazine St., 504-509-7655), which is named for an Irish county, holds a St. Paddy's Day dinner Mar. 14. The five-course meal is inspired by Ireland with some Southern twists and cocktail pairings are included. It starts with an amuse bouche of Boxty (an Irish potato pancake) served with creme fraiche, Cajun caviar and a sunny side-up quail egg, paired with an Irish Manhattan. Other dishes include a purple cabbage and dill salad with spiced pecans, Irish cheddar and orange-tarragon dressing. Blood sausage bangers and mash comes with onion gravy and Irish coffee cake with mint julep buttercream is served for dessert.
The dinner costs $66. For the full menu or to purchase tickets, visit the event website here.
From March 15 to 17, Central Business District French restaurant Couvant (315 Magazine St., 504-324-5400) offers three entree specials to celebrate the holiday. They include Savoy cabbage with braised oxtail, heritage carrots and bordelaise sauce; Savoy cabbage and salmon, trout roe and beurre blanc; and chicken with smoked bacon, morel mushrooms and truffled chicken jus. The dishes are $27 each. For reservations, visit the restaurant’ website.