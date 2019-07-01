The 25th Essence Festival is full of star power, with performers including Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Nas, Ledisi and Pharrell Williams. But one of the biggest headliners at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is former first lady Michelle Obama, who will address festivalgoers in a primetime Saturday slot. The festival commemorates a quarter century of music and other programming. Here are some of the musical acts to catch in the Superdome and at night concerts.
Friday, July 5
Ledisi. Though she was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy Award in 2008, Ledisi Anibade Young has been releasing music for about as long as Essence Festival has been around. During her quarter-century career, she has become one of the most respected and versatile voices in traditional R&B. At Essence 2019, she’ll perform a tribute to Aretha Franklin and Patti Labelle. 7 p.m. Mainstage.
Morris Day. Throughout his long career, Morris Day has worn many hats. He’s a prolific actor, notably performing alongside his fellow Minneapolis, Minnesota native Prince in the 1984 classic “Purple Rain.” But he’s best known as a musician and composer, the frontman of soul-funk band Morris Day and The Time and, more recently, a solo act. 7 p.m. Mainstage.
Mia X. Mia Young is a New Orleans rapper, mother, chef, actor, author, entrepreneur, cancer survivor and humanitarian. A bounce pioneer, she was the first woman emcee to sign with Master P and No Limit Records. She released three successful albums with No Limit in the mid-’90s, then retired from the spotlight to focus on being a mom. Her hits have endured the test of time, and despite her many other pursuits, she still can rap. 9:15 p.m. Playlist Superlounge.
PJ Morton. New Orleans singer-songwriter PJ Morton rose to fame as the keyboardist for the pop band Maroon 5, but in recent years, he’s forged a successful solo career. He signed to Young Money in 2012 and in May 2013 released his debut major-label LP, “New Orleans.” Since then, he’s released two more studio albums, including 2017’s “Gumbo,” on his own label, Morton Records, which he envisions as “the New Orleans Motown.” 9:15 p.m. Playlist Superlounge.
Missy Elliott. Since her begining with all-female R&B group Sista in the early ’90s, Melissa Arnette “Missy” Elliott has risen to megastardom, scoring monster hits such as “Get Ur Freak On,” “One Minute Man” and “Work It.” 11 p.m. Mainstage.
Saturday, July 6
Nas. Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones has been considered one of hip-hop’s greats since his 1994 debut album “Illmatic.” With consistent releases ever since, he’s further established his status as a street poet with deep political, personal and metaphysical insight. 8:20 p.m. Mainstage.
Big Daddy Kane. A legend of hip-hop’s early years, Antonio Hardy has enjoyed more than three decades of success. Starting out as a member of the Juice Crew collective, he broke out with the 1988 hit “Ain’t No Half Steppin’” and a string of popular singles that cemented him as a rap king. 8:50 p.m. Playlist Superlounge.
Scarface. Brad Terrence Jordan is synonymous with his native Houston, where he built a storied legacy in hip-hop and is one of its finest lyricists. He may be best known for his work with the group Geto Boys and its tracks “Damn it Feels Good to be a Gangsta” and “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” but he’s had a successful solo career, hitting big with the single “On My Block.” 8:50 p.m. Playlist Superlounge.
Slick Rick. The smoothest Englishman stateside, Richard Martin Lloyd Walters is a pioneer of British hip-hop. Though he moved to New York as a child, he never lost his distinctive accent, and it became the calling card of his alternately raunchy, wise and hilarious rhymes. His characteristic narrative lyrics and gift for wordplay have earned him the title of hip-hop’s greatest storyteller. 8:50 p.m. Playlist Superlounge.
Young M.A. Brooklyn, New York native Katorah Kasanova Marrero is a force to be reckoned with. At 27, she’s one of the youngest and least established acts on the Essence bill, but she’s proved to be a rising talent. Her 2016 single “OOOUUU” went triple-platinum, and she’s since released a successful album and collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. 10 p.m. Essence After Dark: Essence Underground, The Howlin’ Wolf.
Mary J. Blige. An R&B superstar, Mary J. Blige has sold more than 80 million records since she began her career in the late ’80s while still in her teens. She has won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. She’s also been nominated for three Golden Globes and two Academy Awards. Throughout her storied discography, she’s remained committed to making thoughtful, innovative music that pushes her genre forward. Lil Kim will make a guest appearance during her set at Essence. 10:45 p.m. Mainstage.
Sunday, July 7
Big Freedia. The queen diva of New Orleans bounce never disappoints in live performances. Commanding the stage, Freddie Ross leads an energetic twerk team through songs including “Rent,” “Azz Everywhere” and “Gin In My System.” 7 p.m. Mainstage.
Mannie Fresh. Another legend of New Orleans hip-hop, Byron Otto Thomas is best known for his work as the in-house producer for Cash Money Records from 1993 to 2005. He oversaw some of the label’s biggest releases, from Juvenile’s quadruple-platinum “400 Degreez” to Lil Wayne’s groundbreaking early records. 7 p.m. Mainstage.
Pharrell Williams. Pharrell Lanscilo Williams’ production work is the stuff of legend, from his game-changing early tapes with The Neptunes and N*E*R*D* to his later solo work. As he’s aged, he’s moved further into the mainstream, releasing earworms such as 2013’s “Happy.” 9:10 p.m. Mainstage.
Teyana Taylor. The hyper-talented artist and performer signed to Pharrell Williams’ Star Track imprint at age 15 and hasn’t looked back. Known both for her music and her show-stopping dance performances in music videos like Kanye West’s “Fade,” Taylor is a can’t-miss at the festival. 9:10 p.m. Mainstage.
Timbaland. Timothy Zachary Mosley is another master of hip-hop production. Working with everyone from Aaliyah to Missy Elliott, Rihanna, Nas and Drake, he’s pushed the boundaries of beat-making time and time again. Now in the third decade of his career, he continues to craft slick, danceable, timeless instrumental music. 9:10 p.m. Mainstage.
The Soul Rebels. The Soul Rebels has carved out a sizeable niche collaborating with rappers such as Nas, Talib Kweli and Curren$y, proving brass bands are not just for second lines. 10 p.m. Essence After Dark: Beats & Bounce, Republic NOLA.
Anthony Hamilton. Anthony Cornelius Hamilton is one of the biggest stars in neo-soul music. He broke out with his second studio album, “Comin’ From Where I’m From” (2003), which featured “Charlene.” For his work composing, producing and recording music, he’s amassed 17 Grammy nominations. At Essence, Hamilton performs with Frankie Beverly and Maze. 11:35 p.m. Mainstage.
Essence presents a free Independence Day celebration from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Louis Armstrong Park with two music stages and performances by Common, MC Lyte, Big Freedia, Tanya Boyd-Cannon, Stooges Brass Band and others. There is a gospel music performance at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at noon Sunday featuring Donnie McClurkin, Tasha Cobbs, Yolanda Adams and Mary Mary.
There are several Essence conferences and attractions, with much of the programming at the convention center. Speakers include the Rev. Al Sharpton, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, National Urban League President and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters and Ilhan Omar, sports journalist Jemele Hill, inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant and others. There are entertainment programs with previews of movies and TV shows and a fanzone for autograph signings.
Business and political leaders will speak at the Global Black Economic Forum July 5-6 at the Contemporary Arts Center. E-Suite programs for women executives feature political strategist Donna Brazile, Valerie Jarrett, advisor to President Barack Obama, and others. Tickets are required.
Essence also holds expositions about wellness, fashion and beauty as well as a marketplace at the convention center. Visit www.essence.com for details.
Essence Festival
July 5-7
Mercedes-Benz Superdome and other venues
Ticket prices vary