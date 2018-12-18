It's become an auld lang syne tradition as dear as watching the ball drop in Times Square: CNN anchors Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin hanging out in the Spotted Cat on Frenchmen Street, getting more and more tiddly as the midnight hour approaches.

CNN will feature news anchor Anderson Cooper and banty rooster Andy Cohen in New York's Times Square, of course, but the Louisiana-born Lemon and Baldwin will be back in New Orleans, according to a press release from the network.

For New Year's Eve 2017, Lemon spontaneously got his ear pierced live on air from a Frenchmen Street piercer, and last year he pulled up in a pedicab, swallowing crawfish and swilling Stella Artois. In other years, he lamented his lack of a boyfriend and was just a generally, genially entertaining mess, spawning the #DrunkDonLemon hashtag on Twitter.

In less interesting New Year's Eve festivities, ABC once again will include New Orleans in its national telecast, with country-bro rockers supremo Florida-Georgia Line and Maren Morris performing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest celebration in the French Quarter, hosted by actor Lucy Hale.

But the real spectacle is Don Lemon.