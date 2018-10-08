Gentilly Fest features a music stage, a gospel tent, food, crafts and more at Pontchartrain Park Playground Oct. 12-14.
Michael Ward is the headliner Friday night. Saturday main stage performers include Rebirth Brass Band, Partners-N-Crime, Batiste Fathers & Sons, Hector Gillardo and the Cuban Jazz Group and others. Higher Heights, T-Ray the Violinist and Buckwheat Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band and others perform Sunday.
The gospel tent features Zulu Gospel Ensemble, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Choir and others on Saturday. Zion Harmonizers, Nu Kreation, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson and Abundant Life Tabernacle and others perform Sunday.
The festival also has a parade Saturday, an art market, a kids’ area and health screenings at the medical tent
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday. Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive; www.gentillyfest.com.