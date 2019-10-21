In American folklore, the Headless Horseman is a Hessian soldier who was decapitated in a Revolutionary War battle whose body returned at Halloween — near the time of the battle — to search for his head. Washington Irving’s short story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” is one account of the haunting tale. The NOLA Project is launching its own version, based on that story and several other short works by Irving, which runs in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden through Nov. 10.
The NOLA Project has delved into swashbuckling action in original versions of “The Three Musketeers” and “Don Quixote” in the garden. Both works were written by company member Pete McElligott, who also has furnished this comedic horror.
The show is directed by Leslie Claverie, who starred as ax murderer Lizzie Borden in the musical “Lizzie” and as a terrorist in a chain restaurant hostage crisis in The NOLA Project’s “Stockholm Syndrome.” There are chases, near misses and some “blood rocketing through the air” gags, she says, but it’s still family friendly (the company does not recommend the show for children under 10). 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 (plus Oct. 30-31, Nov. 3, Nov. 6-8 and Nov. 10). Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 302-9117; www.nolaproject.com. Tickets $15-$35.