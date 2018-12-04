Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Trampled by Turtles and The War and Treaty will headline Hogs for the Cause March 29-30, 2019 at UNO Lakefront Arena. The annual barbecue festival raises funds to support families with children with pediatric brain cancer.

Lukas Nelson is the son of Willie Nelson and is charting his own course in country and rock. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April.

Bluegrass and folk band Trampled By Turtles' May release "Life is Good on the Open Road" reached No. 1 on Billboard's bluegrass chart.

Husband and wife duo Michael and Tonya Trotter, the core of The War and teh Treaty, also performed at Jazz Fest in April, impressing a Lagniappe Stage crowd with powerful vocals in a mix of blues, R&B and a jazz scatting tribute to Louis Armstrong.

Interview: Lukas Nelson gets 'real' at Jazz Fest Lukas Nelson explains that the size and scope of his extended Texas-spawned family gathered on Maui translates into Hawaiian as 'ohana.

The music lineup includes American Aquarium, Marco Benevento, Low Cut Connie, Dumpstaphunk with George Porter Jr., Samantha Fish, Bishop Gunn, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Red Shahan, Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters, Liz Cooper and the Stampede, Brent Cowles, LUTHI, Hot 8 Brass Band, The Iceman Special, J and the Causeways, Roadside Glorious and One South Lark. The daily schedule has not been announced. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7.

The 2019 festival will include more than 90 barbecue teams competing for various titles in barbecue and fundraising. On Friday, Dec. 29, teams will focus on bacon dishes.

The festival has three music stages. Last year, the third stage was inside the craft beer tent. This year, the craft beer tent will stand alone.