Family Gras, the free music festival and parade-watching party on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard parade route Friday-Sunday, is at Clearview Center in 2019. Headliners include Michael McDonald, The Righteous Brothers, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Imagination Movers and others.
In 2019, some Jefferson Parish krewes will parade on a new route that reverses the direction of the Veterans Memorial Boulevard route. Family Gras takes place at the traditional beginning point of the route at Clearview Center. The Krewe of Caesar will use that route, passing the festival reviewing stands at 6 p.m. Saturday. The krewe of Excalibur begins on Bonnabel Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. Friday and is expected to reach Family Gras at 9:15 p.m. The Krewe of Kings makes its Carnival debut Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on the new route, and it is expected to reach Family Gras at 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s music lineup includes John Oates, Holy Knives and B.J. Thomas. Saturday features Imagination Movers, The Righteous Brothers, Michael McDonald and others. Sunday brings The Gatlin Brothers, Brett Eldredge, Creole String Beans and others.
Family Gras has kids’ activities, an art market and food and drink vendors. Free admission. 5 p.m.-11:15 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m.-8:45 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit www. familygras.com for more information.