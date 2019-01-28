Krewe du Vieux — the beloved Carnival walking parade unbound by good taste or public decency — will roll (or stagger) Feb. 16 with a theme taking aim at Mayor LaToya Cantrell's #CityofYes slogan: "City of Yes Yes Oh God Yes."

Walter "Wolfman" Washington will be grand marshal.

Krewe du Vieux is made up of 17 sub-krewes — Krewe of C.R.U.D.E., Krewe of Space Age Love, Krewe of Underwear, Seeds of Decline, Krewe of Mama Roux, Krewe of L.E.W.D., Krewe of Drips and Discharges, Krewe of K.A.O.S., Knights of Mondu, T.O.K.I.N., Krewe Rue Bourbon, Krewe de C.R.A.P.S., Mystic Krewe of Spermes, Mystick Krewe of Comatose, Krewe of the Mystic Inane, Krewe du Mishigas, and Krewe of SpanK — each with its own separate sub-theme.

As always, bring children at your — and their — own risk.

Comatose will be taking aim at local "Faux News" reporters including "The Advocate, The Times- Picayune, Gambit, and Where Y’at, a faux navigational tool." The krewe notes, "Killing the story has always been easy in The Big Easy where grammar and punctuation have always been unique."

Other krewes' themes include "Spermes Gets Entergy Customers Turned On" (with a nod to the city's "Futilities Commission"), Krewe of the Mystic Inane's "RoadTWERK NOLA" and SpanK's "It Came From the Catch Basin."

Expect shots at Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Sewerage & Water Board, President Donald Trump and other targets of satirical hilarity.

This year's parade begins at the corner of Chartres and Marigny streets at 6:30 p.m., wending its way through the Faubourg Marigny and the French Quarter before ending at 517 Toulouse St. (site of the former Ralph & Kacoo's), where the annual Krewe du Vieux Doo will take place at 10 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners with Herlin Riley and special guests, along with Glamrock Superfoxx.

Tickets are $50 and available from krewe members.