Tickets for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival go on sale Friday, Jan. 18, with a different pricing structure than in previous years due to the appearance of the Rolling Stones Thursday, May 2.

The big question: How much are tickets on the day the Stones will play? The answer: $185. They go on sale for Louisiana residents Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Superdome box office (two tickets per person), and Friday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster along with regular Jazz Fest tickets (prices below).

The Stones' appearance necessitated the addition of a second Thursday and the move of "locals' Thursday" to the first week, making the festival an eight-day affair.

• Daily tickets in advance are $70 through Feb. 1 and $75 through April 24 first weekend, May 1 second weekend. Daily tickets at the gate are $85 ($5 for children) — all with the exception of Thu. May 2, when daily admission is $185 and includes the Rolling Stones' performance.

• The "Local Thursday" discount (open only to Louisiana residents with ID) is $50 at the gate Thursday, April 25.

• The traditional WWOZ-FM Brass Pass sales are currently on hold, according to WWOZ.

• The "Big Chief VIP" tickets, which allow ticketholders access to special viewing areas, toilets and other essential amenities — will be $1,500 for the first weekend and $2,000 for the second weekend. This includes an air-conditioned lounge, private beverage booths, raised and covered viewing stands at the major stages, ability to purchase VIP parking and/or VIP shuttle tickets, express entrance lines, exit and re-entry privileges, a laminated souvenir ticket and program.

• The "Krewe of Jazz Fest" pass, which offers access to a private covered viewing area near the Acura Stage and other privileges, is $750 for the first weekend of Jazz Fest and $1,100 for the second weekend.

• The "Grand Marshal VIP" pass, which offers closeup, standing-room-only space near the Acura Stage, the Gentilly Stage, and the Congo Square Stage, is $1,350 for the first weekend of the festival and $2,000 for the second weekend.

Tickets are available at www.nojazzfest.com and www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Smoothie King Center Box Office. No refunds.

Dates for the 2019 Jazz Fest are Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28 and May 2-5.