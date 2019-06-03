Across the U.S., LGBT pride events take place in June, commemorating the June 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City that galvanized the movement for LGBT rights. New Orleans Pride is June 7-9 and includes an array of events and parties at various locations.

Friends of the Cabildo hosts an opening reception for the Louisiana State Museum’s new exhibit, “Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans,” at the Presbytere 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The expo features Carnival costumes, photography, posters, ball invitations and more.

The New Orleans Pride Parade honors Miss New Orleans Pride Giselle Trivianni and Mr. New Orleans Pride Blaine Bextor and features Carnival-style floats and marching groups. It begins at Washington Square at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and follows a route through Faubourg Marigny and the French Quarter.

Big Freedia headlines PrideFest, a block party at The Phoenix from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly festival includes entertainment by Synes and DJ Matt Consola, free health screenings, a pet costume contest, adoptable pets, food vendors and more.

Other events include a Pride night at the New Orleans Baby Cakes baseball game versus the Sacramento, California, River Cats at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Shrine on Airline. The New Orleans Gay Men’s Chorus presents a concert of music by ABBA and Queen at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of New Orleans.

There are many parties at local bars and clubs, including a pool party at the Drifter Hotel Friday. Lounge Vue House and Gardens hosts Family Equality Day with entertainment, crafts, kids’ activities and information at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Visit www.togetherwenola.com for a schedule of events.