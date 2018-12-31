Festivals and events in winter, spring and beyond.
Jan. 4-6
Wizard World Comic Con
There are meet-ups with actors, workshops on cosplay and makeup, and dozens of celebrity appearances. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m-4 p.m. Sunday. $39.99.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.wizardworld.com
Jan. 8-13
Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Festival
The festival celebrates the New Orleans jazz musician and preservationist with performances, panel discussions, interviews and school clinics. Visiting performers include Haitian guitarist Claude Carre, Italian guitarist Fabrizio Sotti and Senegalese kora player Morikeba Kouyate.
Various locations; www.dannybarkerfestival.com
Jan. 11
New Orleans Winter Psychic Fair
Astrology readers, tarot readers, psychic mediums, energy practitioners and people giving spiritual advice will be on hand at the daylong fair. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Free admission.
Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; www.neworleanspsychicfair.com
Jan. 18-19
Bal Masque
The Link Stryjewski Foundation fundraiser features a dinner Jan. 18 and a masked bal with music by Ram from Haiti, The Vermilionaires, Cha Wa, Original Pinettes Brass Band and The Roots of Music at the Sugar Mill Jan. 19.
www.balmasque.linkstryjewski.org
Jan. 18-19
NOLAPEX Stamp & Postcard Show
Local and national dealers buy, sell and trade stamps and postcards of all types, as well as accessories. There also are activities for kids and a raffle. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission.
Doubletree Hotel New Orleans Airport, 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner; www.ccscno.org
Jan. 25-27
New Orleans Winter Jewelry & Bead Show
The annual expo features fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, beads, gemstones, pearls, charms, jewelry-making supplies, beading classes and displays. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $5.
Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.aksshow.com
Jan. 27
King Cake Festival
Almost two dozen bakeries and vendors offer samples of king cake at this festival, which benefits babies and children being treated at Ochsner Health System. There are contests for “most unique,” “best traditional” and other categories of king cake, a fun run/walk, live music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.
Champions Square, LaSalle Street; www.kingcakefestival.org
Feb. 8
“Pod Save America”
Political commentators Dan Pfeiffer, Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett record an edition of their podcast.
Orpheum Theater
Feb. 8-10
New Orleans Boat Show
The three-day show features hundreds of boats from a range of manufacturers, as well as fishing equipment, insurance, electronics and accessories. There’s also a kids’ zone with laser tag, video games and more. Times to be announced. Tickets $10 general admission, $5 children 5-12 years old, free for children under 5.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive; www.boatshowneworleans.com
Feb. 8-10
Tet Fest: Vietnamese New Year
The celebration features carnival games, dragon dances, live music, Vietnamese food and information about Vietnamese heritage and traditions. 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd.; www.maryqueenvn.org
Feb. 9
Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival
There’s reggae, bounce and brass band music, a jerk chicken cook-off, a scotch bonnet pepper-eating contest, food, crafts and more. 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $16-$56.
Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.; www.marleygrasfestival.com
Feb. 9-10
New Orleans Rock N Roll Expo
The expo has interactive displays, free samples, exhibits about running technologies, fitness apparel and health and nutrition information. There’s a 5K race on Saturday and a 10K, half marathon and marathon on Sunday. Expo hours noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5. p.m. Saturday. Free. (There is a registration fee for runners.)
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., Hall J; www.runrockroll.com
Feb. 10
Pet Fest
The event features an adopt-a-thon with hundreds of adoptable pets from more than 40 shelters and rescue groups, a pet health area, giveaways, a pet costume contest, raffle, marketplace, food and live music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.
Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie; www.jeffersonspca.org/pet-fest
Feb. 15-21
New Orleans French Film Festival
The New Orleans Film Society presents the showcase of contemporary and classic French-language films from France, Canada, Belgium and Switzerland. Feature-length and short films are on the calendar as well as live music and lectures. Times vary. Individual movie tickets are $13, $10 for NOFS members; $80 for all-inclusive pass, $65 for NOFS members.
Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St.; www.neworleansfilmsociety.org/french-film-festival
Feb. 16
Get Yah Praise On
The Audubon Zoo presents gospel singers in celebration of Black History Month. Free with zoo admission.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org
Feb. 19
WWE Smackdown Live
The event features AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and others.
Smoothie King Center; www.wwe.com
Feb. 22-24
Family Gras
The three-day festival includes music by local and touring musicians, such as John Oates, Michael McDonald and Brett Eldredge. There are children’s activities, an art market, food vendors and parade watching. Hours to be announced. Free. VIP passes are available.
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; www.visitjeffersonparish.com/events/festivals/family-gras
March 8
New Orleans Spring Psychic Fair
See Jan. 11 listing for event description.
Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; www.neworleanspsychicfair.com
March 9-10
Soul Fest
The festival features gospel, soul, R&B and jazz music, soul food, information from local service organizations and more. Free with zoo admission.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org
March 12-April 16
Faulkner Society Spring Concert Series
The series of six weekly concerts is themed “Variations on the Blues: Baroque to Blue Monday” and features the major types of music created and heard in New Orleans for 300 years. 6:30 p.m. Free.
St. Mary’s Chapel, Ursuline Convent, 1100 Chartres St.; www.faulknersociety.org
March 14
Top Taco
The festival on the New Orleans riverfront features tacos by the city’s chefs, tequilas and live entertainment. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. $45-$95.
Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.; www.toptaconola.com
March 15-17
New Orleans Home and Garden Show
Home-related services and products are on display and there’s remodeling advice, green building info, decorating and landscaping help, food programs, artist workshops, a theater and automation exhibit, makers market, home building experts and more. Noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $15, $10 military personnel, free for children 12 and younger.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.neworleanshomeshows.com
March 15-17
St. Patrick’s Day Parades
Parades celebrating St. Patrick’s Day include: Molly’s at the Market and Jim Monaghan’s parade at 6 p.m. Friday in the French Quarter; the Irish Channel Parade at 1:30 p.m. Saturday; the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road at noon Sunday; and the Downtown Irish Club Parade in Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and the French Quarter at 6 p.m. Sunday.
www.stpatricksdayneworleans.com
March 16-17
Antiques and Vintage Collectibles Mart
The 43rd annual market includes antiques, depression and pressed glass, china, coins, pottery, jewelry, furniture, linens and more from 28 dealers. There’s also a raffle and parade of prizes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $8 (good for both days).
Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.crescentcityglass.org
March 17
Mardi Gras Indian Super Sunday
Generally scheduled for the third Sunday in March near St. Joseph’s Day, Mardi Gras Indians from around the city gather to march through Uptown, Mid-City and Algiers. The Uptown event ends at A.L. Davis Park, where a Super Sunday festival features live music, food and more. Free admission.
A.L. Davis Park, 2701 LaSalle St.
March 20-May 22
YLC Wednesday at the Square
The 10-concert weekly series features local bands, food, drinks and more every Wednesday. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Free.
Lafayette Square South Maestri Place; www.ylcnola.org
March 20-23
New Orleans Bourbon Festival
The festival features bourbon distillers, tastings, seminars, dinners and burlesque performances.
Various locations; www.neworleansbourbonfestival.com
March 21-24
Louisiana Crawfish Festival
The festival includes dishes featuring crawfish, live music, beauty pageants, an arts and crafts market, a midway with carnival rides and games and more. 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. $5.
Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; www.louisianacrawfishfestival.com
March 22
Drafts for Crafts
The event features live music, food from local restaurants, a beer garden and raffle. Proceeds benefit the restoration of World War II-era artifacts. 7 p.m. Tickets $50-$125.
National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St.; www.draftsforcrafts.org
March 22-23
Buku Music + Art Project
Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Dog Blood, Kavin Gates and many others perform at the hip-hop and EDM-focused festival. Tickets start at $175.
Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of Orleans Place; www.thebukuproject.com
March 23
Abbey Youth Festival
The festival for high school students 13 and older includes speakers, discussions, live music and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $40.
St. Joseph Abbey and Seminary College, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict; www.abbeyyouthfest.com
March 23
Fete Francaise
The festival celebrates Francophone heritage with fine art, crafts, 25 food booths, two stages for live music, children’s activities and cultural demonstrations. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans, 821 Gen. Pershing St.; www.ebnola.net/fete-francaise
March 23
Italian-American St. Joseph’s Day Parade
The St. Joseph Society’s float parade follows a route from the Warehouse District to the French Quarter. 6 p.m. Saturday.
www.italianamericansociety.org
March 24
Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade
The Louisiana Irish-Italian Association parade includes marching clubs, floats and trucks. Noon Sunday.
Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie; www.lairish-italian.org
March 24-30
New Orleans Fashion Week
The fashion festival includes runway shows, design competitions, information sessions about hair, fashion and beauty and more. Times and admissions vary.
Various locations; www.facebook.com/neworleansfashionwk
March 27-31
Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival
There’s a literary discussion series, speakers, writer workshops, walking tours, a Stella and Stanley shouting contest, theater productions and book, culinary and music events. Times and admissions vary.
Various locations; www.tennesseewilliams.net
March 28-31
Art in Bloom
The theme of the event is “Illuminations: Looking Within and Beyond” and includes more than 100 exhibitors showcasing floral designs and inventive uses of light. There also are lectures, a luncheon and a patron party. Times and admissions vary.
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle; www.noma.org/event/art-in-bloom-2019
March 29-30
Hogs for the Cause
Music headliners include Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Trampled by Turtles and The War and Treaty and others, and there are 90 teams serving barbecue, plus competitions in several barbecue categories, local beer and Southern food. 3:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Saturday. $55 and up.
UNO Lakefront Arena; www.hogsforthecause.org
March 29-31
Saints and Sinners Literary Festival
The festival includes LGBT publishers, writers and readers from across the country, as well as panel discussions, book launches and master classes. Times vary. Registration $150, partner party pass $25.
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St.; www.sasfest.com
March 30
Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and Fishtival
The oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the country features exhibitions, raffles, vendors with fishing tackle and other goods and fishing competitions. 9 a.m.-noon (Fishtival). Free admission.
New Orleans City Park, 56 Dreyfous Drive; www.neworleanscitypark.com/big-bass-fishing-rodeo-and-fishtival
March 30
Monster Jam
The monster truck show features Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and many others in stunts, races and more. 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.monsterjam.com
March 30-31
Congo Square New World Rhythms Festival
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s free festival features brass bands, African dance, crafts, kids activities, food vendors and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.jazzandheritage.org/congo-square
March 30-31
Olde Towne Slidell Spring Antique Street Fair
The two-day shopping festival features more than 200 vendors offering antiques, collectibles, art, crafts and food. There also are three stages of live music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell; www.louisiananorthshore.com
April 3-7
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience
The annual festival features tasting events, wine dinners and culinary experiences. Tickets vary.
Various locations. www.nowfe.com
April 11-14
French Quarter Festival
Hundreds of musicians perform on more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter and along the riverfront.
French Quarter; www.fqfi.org
April 25-28, May 2-5
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The festival expands to eight days for its 50th event, which will feature hundreds of musicians on a dozen stages, plus food vendors, crafts, a kids tent and more.
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd.; www.nojazzfest.com
July 4-7
Essence Festival
The festival marks its 25th year with concerts in the Superdome and speakers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.essence.com/festival
For a complete 2019 calendar, stay tuned for Gambit’s Fairs & Festivals issue March 12.