Festivals and events in winter, spring and beyond.

Jan. 4-6

Wizard World Comic Con

There are meet-ups with actors, workshops on cosplay and makeup, and dozens of celebrity appearances. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m-4 p.m. Sunday. $39.99.

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.wizardworld.com

Jan. 8-13

Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Festival

The festival celebrates the New Orleans jazz musician and preservationist with performances, panel discussions, interviews and school clinics. Visiting performers include Haitian guitarist Claude Carre, Italian guitarist Fabrizio Sotti and Senegalese kora player Morikeba Kouyate.

Various locations; www.dannybarkerfestival.com

Jan. 11

New Orleans Winter Psychic Fair

Astrology readers, tarot readers, psychic mediums, energy practitioners and people giving spiritual advice will be on hand at the daylong fair. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Free admission.

Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; www.neworleanspsychicfair.com

Jan. 18-19

Bal Masque

The Link Stryjewski Foundation fundraiser features a dinner Jan. 18 and a masked bal with music by Ram from Haiti, The Vermilionaires, Cha Wa, Original Pinettes Brass Band and The Roots of Music at the Sugar Mill Jan. 19.

www.balmasque.linkstryjewski.org

Jan. 18-19

NOLAPEX Stamp & Postcard Show

Local and national dealers buy, sell and trade stamps and postcards of all types, as well as accessories. There also are activities for kids and a raffle. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission.

Doubletree Hotel New Orleans Airport, 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner; www.ccscno.org

Jan. 25-27

New Orleans Winter Jewelry & Bead Show

The annual expo features fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, beads, gemstones, pearls, charms, jewelry-making supplies, beading classes and displays. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $5.

Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.aksshow.com

Jan. 27

King Cake Festival

Almost two dozen bakeries and vendors offer samples of king cake at this festival, which benefits babies and children being treated at Ochsner Health System. There are contests for “most unique,” “best traditional” and other categories of king cake, a fun run/walk, live music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.

Champions Square, LaSalle Street; www.kingcakefestival.org

Feb. 8

“Pod Save America”

Political commentators Dan Pfeiffer, Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett record an edition of their podcast.

Orpheum Theater

Feb. 8-10

New Orleans Boat Show

The three-day show features hundreds of boats from a range of manufacturers, as well as fishing equipment, insurance, electronics and accessories. There’s also a kids’ zone with laser tag, video games and more. Times to be announced. Tickets $10 general admission, $5 children 5-12 years old, free for children under 5.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive; www.boatshowneworleans.com

Feb. 8-10

Tet Fest: Vietnamese New Year

The celebration features carnival games, dragon dances, live music, Vietnamese food and information about Vietnamese heritage and traditions. 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.

Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd.; www.maryqueenvn.org

Feb. 9

Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival

There’s reggae, bounce and brass band music, a jerk chicken cook-off, a scotch bonnet pepper-eating contest, food, crafts and more. 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $16-$56.

Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.; www.marleygrasfestival.com

Feb. 9-10

New Orleans Rock N Roll Expo

The expo has interactive displays, free samples, exhibits about running technologies, fitness apparel and health and nutrition information. There’s a 5K race on Saturday and a 10K, half marathon and marathon on Sunday. Expo hours noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5. p.m. Saturday. Free. (There is a registration fee for runners.)

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., Hall J; www.runrockroll.com

Feb. 10

Pet Fest

The event features an adopt-a-thon with hundreds of adoptable pets from more than 40 shelters and rescue groups, a pet health area, giveaways, a pet costume contest, raffle, marketplace, food and live music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.

Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie; www.jeffersonspca.org/pet-fest

Feb. 15-21

New Orleans French Film Festival

The New Orleans Film Society presents the showcase of contemporary and classic French-language films from France, Canada, Belgium and Switzerland. Feature-length and short films are on the calendar as well as live music and lectures. Times vary. Individual movie tickets are $13, $10 for NOFS members; $80 for all-inclusive pass, $65 for NOFS members.

Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St.; www.neworleansfilmsociety.org/french-film-festival

Feb. 16

Get Yah Praise On

The Audubon Zoo presents gospel singers in celebration of Black History Month. Free with zoo admission.

Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org

Feb. 19

WWE Smackdown Live

The event features AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and others.

Smoothie King Center; www.wwe.com

Feb. 22-24

Family Gras

The three-day festival includes music by local and touring musicians, such as John Oates, Michael McDonald and Brett Eldredge. There are children’s activities, an art market, food vendors and parade watching. Hours to be announced. Free. VIP passes are available.

Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; www.visitjeffersonparish.com/events/festivals/family-gras

March 8

New Orleans Spring Psychic Fair

See Jan. 11 listing for event description.

Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; www.neworleanspsychicfair.com

March 9-10

Soul Fest

The festival features gospel, soul, R&B and jazz music, soul food, information from local service organizations and more. Free with zoo admission.

Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org

March 12-April 16

Faulkner Society Spring Concert Series

The series of six weekly concerts is themed “Variations on the Blues: Baroque to Blue Monday” and features the major types of music created and heard in New Orleans for 300 years. 6:30 p.m. Free.

St. Mary’s Chapel, Ursuline Convent, 1100 Chartres St.; www.faulknersociety.org

March 14

Top Taco

The festival on the New Orleans riverfront features tacos by the city’s chefs, tequilas and live entertainment. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. $45-$95.

Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.; www.toptaconola.com

March 15-17

New Orleans Home and Garden Show

Home-related services and products are on display and there’s remodeling advice, green building info, decorating and landscaping help, food programs, artist workshops, a theater and automation exhibit, makers market, home building experts and more. Noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $15, $10 military personnel, free for children 12 and younger.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.neworleanshomeshows.com

March 15-17

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Parades celebrating St. Patrick’s Day include: Molly’s at the Market and Jim Monaghan’s parade at 6 p.m. Friday in the French Quarter; the Irish Channel Parade at 1:30 p.m. Saturday; the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road at noon Sunday; and the Downtown Irish Club Parade in Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and the French Quarter at 6 p.m. Sunday.

www.stpatricksdayneworleans.com

March 16-17

Antiques and Vintage Collectibles Mart

The 43rd annual market includes antiques, depression and pressed glass, china, coins, pottery, jewelry, furniture, linens and more from 28 dealers. There’s also a raffle and parade of prizes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $8 (good for both days).

Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.crescentcityglass.org

March 17

Mardi Gras Indian Super Sunday

Generally scheduled for the third Sunday in March near St. Joseph’s Day, Mardi Gras Indians from around the city gather to march through Uptown, Mid-City and Algiers. The Uptown event ends at A.L. Davis Park, where a Super Sunday festival features live music, food and more. Free admission.

A.L. Davis Park, 2701 LaSalle St.

March 20-May 22

YLC Wednesday at the Square

The 10-concert weekly series features local bands, food, drinks and more every Wednesday. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Free.

Lafayette Square South Maestri Place; www.ylcnola.org

March 20-23

New Orleans Bourbon Festival

The festival features bourbon distillers, tastings, seminars, dinners and burlesque performances.

Various locations; www.neworleansbourbonfestival.com

March 21-24

Louisiana Crawfish Festival

The festival includes dishes featuring crawfish, live music, beauty pageants, an arts and crafts market, a midway with carnival rides and games and more. 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. $5.

Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; www.louisianacrawfishfestival.com

March 22

Drafts for Crafts

The event features live music, food from local restaurants, a beer garden and raffle. Proceeds benefit the restoration of World War II-era artifacts. 7 p.m. Tickets $50-$125.

National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St.; www.draftsforcrafts.org

March 22-23

Buku Music + Art Project

Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Dog Blood, Kavin Gates and many others perform at the hip-hop and EDM-focused festival. Tickets start at $175.

Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of Orleans Place; www.thebukuproject.com

March 23

Abbey Youth Festival

The festival for high school students 13 and older includes speakers, discussions, live music and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $40.

St. Joseph Abbey and Seminary College, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict; www.abbeyyouthfest.com

March 23

Fete Francaise

The festival celebrates Francophone heritage with fine art, crafts, 25 food booths, two stages for live music, children’s activities and cultural demonstrations. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans, 821 Gen. Pershing St.; www.ebnola.net/fete-francaise

March 23

Italian-American St. Joseph’s Day Parade

The St. Joseph Society’s float parade follows a route from the Warehouse District to the French Quarter. 6 p.m. Saturday.

www.italianamericansociety.org

March 24

Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade

The Louisiana Irish-Italian Association parade includes marching clubs, floats and trucks. Noon Sunday.

Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie; www.lairish-italian.org

March 24-30

New Orleans Fashion Week

The fashion festival includes runway shows, design competitions, information sessions about hair, fashion and beauty and more. Times and admissions vary.

Various locations; www.facebook.com/neworleansfashionwk

March 27-31

Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival

There’s a literary discussion series, speakers, writer workshops, walking tours, a Stella and Stanley shouting contest, theater productions and book, culinary and music events. Times and admissions vary.

Various locations; www.tennesseewilliams.net

March 28-31

Art in Bloom

The theme of the event is “Illuminations: Looking Within and Beyond” and includes more than 100 exhibitors showcasing floral designs and inventive uses of light. There also are lectures, a luncheon and a patron party. Times and admissions vary.

New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle; www.noma.org/event/art-in-bloom-2019

March 29-30

Hogs for the Cause

Music headliners include Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Trampled by Turtles and The War and Treaty and others, and there are 90 teams serving barbecue, plus competitions in several barbecue categories, local beer and Southern food. 3:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Saturday. $55 and up.

UNO Lakefront Arena; www.hogsforthecause.org

March 29-31

Saints and Sinners Literary Festival

The festival includes LGBT publishers, writers and readers from across the country, as well as panel discussions, book launches and master classes. Times vary. Registration $150, partner party pass $25.

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St.; www.sasfest.com

March 30

Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and Fishtival

The oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the country features exhibitions, raffles, vendors with fishing tackle and other goods and fishing competitions. 9 a.m.-noon (Fishtival). Free admission.

New Orleans City Park, 56 Dreyfous Drive; www.neworleanscitypark.com/big-bass-fishing-rodeo-and-fishtival

March 30

Monster Jam

The monster truck show features Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and many others in stunts, races and more. 7 p.m. Saturday.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.monsterjam.com

March 30-31

Congo Square New World Rhythms Festival

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s free festival features brass bands, African dance, crafts, kids activities, food vendors and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.jazzandheritage.org/congo-square

March 30-31

Olde Towne Slidell Spring Antique Street Fair

The two-day shopping festival features more than 200 vendors offering antiques, collectibles, art, crafts and food. There also are three stages of live music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell; www.louisiananorthshore.com

April 3-7

New Orleans Wine & Food Experience

The annual festival features tasting events, wine dinners and culinary experiences. Tickets vary.

Various locations. www.nowfe.com

April 11-14

French Quarter Festival

Hundreds of musicians perform on more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter and along the riverfront.

French Quarter; www.fqfi.org

April 25-28, May 2-5

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The festival expands to eight days for its 50th event, which will feature hundreds of musicians on a dozen stages, plus food vendors, crafts, a kids tent and more.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd.; www.nojazzfest.com

July 4-7

Essence Festival

The festival marks its 25th year with concerts in the Superdome and speakers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.essence.com/festival

For a complete 2019 calendar, stay tuned for Gambit’s Fairs & Festivals issue March 12.