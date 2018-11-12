Ashton Akridge performed in some musical theater productions in high school in Gonzales, but she wasn’t accustomed to being typecast. When she auditioned for a role in a local burlesque show based on the video game “Super Mario Bros.,” however, she wasn’t surprised when she was offered the role of Luigi.
“I am so tall and lanky, they just stuck a mustache on me,” she says.
She wasn’t disappointed.
“I think everyone loves Luigi, and I am a nerd at heart,” she says. “‘Mario’ was one of the first games I played on my Nintendo 64. I loved Luigi. He was the brother who never got any attention.”
The show “Boobs and Goombas” ran for eight months in New Orleans, and it was Akridge’s introduction to burlesque and what’s become known as nerdlesque. Going by the name Perse Fanny, she performs regularly and is a founder of the NOLA Nerdlesque festival, which runs Nov. 16-17 at the Contemporary Arts Center and AllWays Lounge & Theatre.
In its fourth year, NOLA Nerdlesque drew more than 150 applicants from across the country, Perse Fanny says. She, co-founder Richard Mayer, who formerly ran the Shadowbox Theatre and Valiant Theatre and Lounge, and festival organizers selected acts that best fit the festival’s four themed showcases. A superhero show titled “Stripped Crusaders” is a staple of the festival. The showcase “Just Drawn That Way” includes characters from anime and cartoons, such as Velma from “Scooby-Doo.”
The “Cyburlesque” show includes acts based on video games, science fiction subjects, “Star Trek” and “Star Wars.” There’s a Carrie Fisher tribute and an act featuring C-3PO. One act features science educator Bill Nye and Ms. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus.” “Trandroid” imagines a transgender robot.
New this year is a show with horror themes called “Tease from the Crypt,” which gets its thrills from horror films, serial killers and monsters. One dancer is known for performances as Pennywise, the clown from Stephen King’s “It.”
The shows feature men and women, and there are visitors from across the U.S., from Portland, Oregon to Las Vegas, Atlanta and New York. Perse Fanny leads a seminar on the history of burlesque and there are a couple of workshops as well.
The rise of nerdlesque reflects the popularity of events like comic conventions, which draw fans of science fiction, anime and popular culture. Perse Fanny recently performed at a nerdlesque show at Phoenix Comic Fest. Nerdlesque shows also draw people who like to costume, Perse Fanny says.
“We’ve done a nerdy show called ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’” she says. “People dressed up as Jack and Sally for the show. That’s cool. There was a ‘Ghostbusters’-themed show and someone came in their Ghostbuster gear with their proton pack.”
Many neoburlesque performers focus on an era of performance marked by glamour, sparkles, fans and feather boas, but that’s not how burlesque performance started, Mayer and Perse Fanny say. Burlesque performance is generally traced to Victorian-era British dancer and actress Lydia Thompson, whose performances drew on Shakespeare, ballet and classical mythology.
Perse Fanny says that nerdlesque simply reflects current popular culture, as well as fandom.
“I think it’s cool to be a nerd now,” she says. “That’s why nerdlesque is booming. You can be a nerd about anything. My nerd card shows in history, literature and Greek mythology. Persephone is where I get my (stage) name from.”
But during the festival, she’ll reprise her Luigi act.